Lisbon’s season for the record books will finish where it should – at the state meet. The Lions finished in second place at the Class 3A, Region 3 meet at Edmondson Golf Course in Oskaloosa to qualify as a team. The Lions finished just two strokes ahead of third-place Knoxville to earn the state berth.
It is the first time Lisbon girls have qualified for state as a team.
The Lions were led by sophomore Karlee Luneckas, who placed placed seventh overall with a personal record round of 90 (47-43). Ninth-grader Kaylie Kelchen fired a round of 91 (46-45) and finished in eighth. Coming next for Lisbon was senior Stacia Hall, who shot a 99 (51-48), and junior Kenzie Rentschler, who tied Hall with a 99 of her own (50-49). Completing the Lisbon card was senior Eliza Carter with a 109 (51-58), and ninth grader Brooke Ellyson with a 116 (57-59).
Washington won the eight-team meet with a team score of 317.
Lisbon has advanced to play in the Class 3A meet to be held June 1-2 at River Valley Golf Course in Adel.