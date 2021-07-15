The late Gary Stamp is among five individuals who will be inducted into the Cedar County Sports Wall of Fame at 11 a.m. July 18 during the Cedar County Fair. The ceremony will be held in the pavilion on the west side of the fairgrounds.
Stamp, who coached in Lisbon and Mount Vernon, and Dave Rummels are regular nominations that are selected annually. Representing older athletes or minor sports (selected every two years) are Gary Bachus, Cheyanne (Boddicker) Kofmehl and Mearl Naber.
A native of Camanche, Stamp coached wrestling, football, baseball and softball for 42 years. He won 548 softball games, 253 in baseball and 112 in football. Stamp coached in Cedar County at Lincoln and Tipton. He led Lisbon to the Class 1A state baseball championship in 1994. Stamp coached three football teams to the playoffs — Lisbon to the Class A playoffs in 1995 and Tipton to the Class 2A playoffs in 2002 and 2003. Stamp led Mount Vernon to its first winning softball season in his first year there and took the Mustangs to state for their first two times in school history. He was named Iowa High School Baseball Coach of the Year in 1994 and voted into the Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2011. Stamp died in 2011.
Rummells graduated from West Branch High School in 1976 where he played No. 1 for the golf team all four seasons. The Bears won the Class 2A state championship in 1974 and Rummells was Class 2A state medalist in 1975 and 1976. Rummells earned a golf scholarship to the University of Iowa, entered the professional ranks in 1981 and played on the PGA Tour from 1986-94 where he participated in 340 tour events with 23 top 10 finishes. A member of the Iowa High School Golf Players Hall of Fame, Rummells is believed to be the only Cedar County native to play in the Masters Tournament (1989, 1990).
Bachus was born and raised in Bennett, graduating in 1970. A two-time all-conference player in basketball, Bachus started at guard when the Bombers went 22-1 in 1969-70, losing by a point in the substate final. He was also an all-conference pitcher and infielder in baseball. Bachus enjoyed more success as a catcher in fast pitch softball.
A 2003 graduate of Tipton High School, Kofmehl was a distance swimmer for the Tigers. She is being recognized because she swam the English Channel in 15-hours, 39-minutes in August 2011.
Naber graduated from Tipton High School in 1947 and is still regarded as one of the finest football players in school history. As a senior in the fall of 1946, Naber led Tipton to a 9-0 record. Naber died in 1959.
The Cedar County Sports Wall of Fame was formed in 2008 and is under the control of the Cedar County Historical Society. To nominate for the Wall of Fame, contact committee members Mike Bixler, Pat Kedley, Verl Lekwa, Jeff Linder, Darren Miller, Gene Schroeder, Bruce Seehusen, Derek Sawvell or Mike Quinlan.