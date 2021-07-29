Cross one goal off the list.
After being stalled in the semis the past few years, Lisbon’s softball team got to the final game, where the Lions fell 4-1 to Newell-Fonda in a hard-fought battle Thursday, July 22.
“I think they were mentally ready and enthused about playing,” Lisbon head coach Bob Bunting said. “They accomplished something they haven’t done for the past three years and that’s make it to the championship game.”
“We’re all just really proud we got over the hump of the semifinal game,” Kali Nelson said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted, but we’ll definitely be back and better for it next year.”
Lisbon downed Wayne in the semifinals Wednesday, July 21, one of 19 wins in 20 games played since mid-June. The Lions’ only loss in that stretch was to Class 3A state champion Davenport Assumption.
“I just think we came together after our tournament,” Bunting said of reaching the state tournament. “We started hitting the ball, playing good defense and our pitching was good.
“We started putting everything together. We’ve had a good frame of mind, good chemistry and a good group of kids.”
Great leadership from seniors, Stacia Hall, Paige Roos and Taylor Techau was a huge part of the Lions’ success, Bunting said. Hall will be playing collegiate softball at St. Ambrose; Techau at Clarke.
The Lions met Newell-Fonda in the finals, and the top-seeded Mustangs are one of many teams with a long and storied history at state. They reached state 13 times in the past 16 years and seniors Maggie Walker, Baily Sievers and Ella Larsen made the fourth straight state appearance.
The line-up is deep and led Class 1A in runs scored.
Early innings gives every indication of a classic pitchers’ duel as Newell-Fonda’s ninth-grade pitcher Kierra Jungers mixed speed and location to keep Lisbon off-balance.
The Lions gave up a run in the first inning, but pitcher Ryleigh Allgood soon settled into a groove of her own.
But both teams have talented batters who got their licks in. It was a difference of a few feet on a windy day as Lisbon hits seemed to go right to Mustang fielders while Newell-Fonda’s dropped just out Lions’ grasps.
Lisbon scored its run in the top of the fourth inning when Mia Peterson walked, went to second on Ella Clark’s sacrifice, third on Allgood’s ground ball and then scored on Nelson’s single.
That run tied the game at 1-1.
But the Mustangs scored two run on two hits in the fourth and another run in the fifth as both defenses battled hot and windy conditions.
LISBON 000 100 0 — 1 3 2
NF 100 210 x — 4 8 0
LOB--LISBON 4, NEWELL-FONDA 9. 2B--Mia Walker. HBP--Ella Larsen, Anna Bellcock. SACB--Ella Clark, McKenna Sievers. SB--Mary Walker, Ella Larsen (2).