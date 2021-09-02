The Lisbon Lions varsity volleyball squad opened their season with the Lisbon Classic, an annual contest that’s now in its 10th year.
The team won 2-0 against Central Elkader, Tipton, Alburnett, and East Buchanan.
The event started about 20 minutes later than scheduled due to inclement weather, and resulted in later matches ending at 21, rather than 25, points.
“Our kids played really sharp,” said head coach Lance Kamaus.
“I was really, really impressed tonight. It was probably the sharpest we’ve looked on a first night since I’ve been here in the last 13 years. They came out really ready to play,” he said.
“We really defended. Our serve receive and our passing was just extraordinary. Our serving was great,” said Kamaus.
The coach noted that his team “hit our first 84 serves of the night.”
Kali Nelson was 19 for 19 serving in one match with nine aces. Lisbon’s school record for aces in a match is 11. Nelson’s feat was even more impressive when considering the sets were to 21 instead of the usual 25.
Peyton Robinson led on kills for the night, Kamaus said, though not during any individual matches. “That’s how balanced it was,” he said of the team effort.
“The kids really responded when I wanted to see them respond.”
The Lions met their first challenge from the Central Elkader with sets of 25-6 and 25-12.
“The first set against Central Elkader, Peyton Robinson served the last 14 points of the match. Four of them aces,” said Kamaus.
The Lions brushed aside the Tipton Tigers as well, turning in sets of 25-17 and 25-18.
A challenge from the Alburnett Pirates was met even more forcefully, with the Lions winning 21-8 and 21-6.
The East Buchanan Buccaneers proved more formidable, and when the two teams met, each were 3-0 for the evening. The final set was tied 12-12, until the Lions went on a 9-0 run to take the match.
Ultimately, the Lions outscored the Buccaneers 21-8 and 21-12.
Next up for Lisbon is a match tonight (Thursday, Sept. 2) at North Linn.
Lisbon 2, Central Elkader 0 (25-6, 25-12)
Assists : Kali Nelson, JR AST 17 PER 8.5
Kills : Ella Clark, JR KLS 3.5 PCT 28.6% PTS 5.0
Total Blocks : Ella Clark, JR BLK 3 PER 1.5
Digs : Gabi Moehlman, JR DIG 7 PER 3.5
Serve Aces : Peyton Robinson, JR ACE 2.0 ATT 8.5 PCT 1.0
Lisbon 2, Tipton 0 (25-17, 25-18) Notable stats
Assists : Kali Nelson, JR AST 22 PER 11.0
Kills : Ava Czarnecki, SO KLS 5.0 PCT 47.1% PTS 5.0
Total Blocks : Blair Baltes, JR BLK 2 PER 1.0
Digs : Peyton Robinson, JR DIG 8 PER 4.0
Serve Aces : Peyton Robinson, JR ACE 1.5 ATT 6.0 PCT 1.0
Lisbon 2, Alburnett 0 (21-8, 21-6)
Notable stats
Assists : Kali Nelson, JR AST 13 PER 6.5
Digs : Kali Nelson, JR DIG 9 PER 4.5
Kills : Blair Baltes, JR KLS 2.5 PCT 71.4% PTS 3.5
Total Blocks : Blair Baltes, JR BLK 2 PER 1.0
Serve Aces : Jaime McFarlane, JR ACE 1.0 ATT 6.0 PCT 1.0
Lisbon 2, East Buchanan 0 (21-8, 21-12) Notable stats
Assists: Kali Nelson, JR AST 13 PER 6.5
Kills : Blair Baltes, JR KLS 2.5 PCT 50.0% PTS 2.5
Total Blocks : Jaime McFarlane, JR BLK 2 PER 1.0
Digs : Peyton Robinson, JR DIG 7 PER 3.5
Serve Aces : Kali Nelson, JR ACE 4.5 ATT 9.5 PCT 1.0