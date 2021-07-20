The Lisbon Lions varsity softball team made a bold statement in its Class 1A quarter final contest against defending Class 1A champion Clarksville in Fort Dodge with a 10-0, five-inning routing Monday afternoon.
Lisbon, the third seed, and Clarksville, the sixth seed, seemed due for a battle that could stretch into the latter innings, but the 35-8 Lions dispensed of Clarksville in 4 ½ focused and disciplined innings. The Lions got a measure of revenge over the school that beat them at state the past two years.
Lions pitcher Ryleigh Allgood, 27-4 for the season herself, pitched the entirety of the game.
In the top of the first, Allgood seemed to show some early jitters when she walked Clarksville standout Cheyenne Behrends, the first batter she faced.
Any thoughts of early jitters were swept aside when Allgood struck out the next two batters with six straight strikes.
Up next was Jenna Myers, who popped up to Lions sophomore Peyton Robinson, who made the catch to escape the inning.
Sierra Vance’s first pitch to Robinson in the bottom of the second was returned to her at lightning speed. Vance slowed the hit down, but it came to Clarksville’s second base player to throw it to first a little too late.
Stacia Hall then walked, and suddenly the Lions had runners on first and second with no outs and Mia Petersen came up to bat. Petersen walked as well, loading the bases.
Allgood stepped up to bat with two outs and the bases still loaded, hit one up the middle, scoring Robinson and giving the team a 1-0 lead.
Things were relatively quiet until the bottom of the third inning, when the Lions began to pull away from Clarksville by a decisive margin.
The dam burst with Allgood making it to first on an error, while Petersen scored on the same mistake to put Lisbon up 2-0.
Gabi Moehlman came in to run for Allgood, and soon a double from Kali Nelson sent Moehlman across home plate for a 3-0 Lions lead.
With two outs, Blair Baltes cracked the ball to right field for a single, which scored Nelson for a 4-0 lead.
Taylor Techau stepped up to bat, and was walked. Petersen came in to courtesy run for her. When Robinson belted the ball between the shortstop and third, scoring Baltes. Robinson made it first to first base, and then to second on a poor throw by Clarksville. The Lions were now up 5-0.
Another wild pitch from Clarksville sent Petersen home, and Lisbon to a 6-0 lead.
The fourth inning came and went without any further runs, but the Lions put to bed any doubts that this was their game in the top of the fifth with four more runs.
Techau was first up, and, having walked twice before, hit to right field for a single. Addy Petersen came in to run for her.
Next up was Robinson, who was already three for three for the day. Robinson successfully bunted, coming in safe at first.
Stacia Hall’s sacrifice bunt advanced teammates Petersen and Robinson on third and second.
A crazy pitch to Ella Clark scored Petersen, and gave the team a 7-0 lead.
A single from Allgood drove in two more runs, and Nelson nabbed a single of her own, which scored Allgood and gave the Lions the winning tenth run to win 10-0.
The win meant the Lions would appear in the state semifinal, Wednesday, July 21. Championship and third-place games are scheduled for today (Thursday, July 22).