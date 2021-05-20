The Lisbon boys’ varsity golf team had a big week the week of May 9.
First up was a Monday evening conference dual at Kernoustie Golf Course with a win over the visiting Alburnett Pirates 188-224.
“The team continues to improve on the team scoring average each meet,” remarked Lions head coach Andy Kahl.
“I feel like the team is trending in the right direction as we approach sectionals on Friday,” he said. Kahl’s feelings were proven right as the team took third at sectionals and advanced to a state qualifying meet.
Lisbon’s Class 1A Sectional was held Friday at Buffalo Creek Golf Course, with East Buchanan playing host.
The hosts took first place with a team score of 334, with Don Bosco second at 345, and the Lions coming in at 380. These top three teams, out of the six in competition, qualified for districts, which will be held at Pheasant Ridge in Cedar Falls on Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m.
In Lisbon’s win over Alburnett, Cole Townsend, a senior, and Alex Bock, a sophomore, tied for the low score of 46 in the nine-hole event, earning them each medals.
Kahl said that they played steady.
Indy Harbaugh and Cohen Kamaus, both sophomores, tied for third place with 48. Hunter Clark and Brayden Boots, also sophomores, were fifth and sixth with scores of 52 and 53, respectively.