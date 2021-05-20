The Lisbon varsity girls’ golf team added another feather to their collective cap Monday, May 10, with a commanding victory over Midland and Calamus-Wheatland to collect their second consecutive Tri-Rivers Conference Eastern Division Championship.
The Lions combined for a team score of 393, placing them comfortably out of reach of Midland, with a score of 485, and Calamus-Wheatland, in third place with a score of 489.
Head coach Lance Kamaus noted that all six of the team’s varsity girls earned conference honors.
First-year Lion Kaylie Kelchen led the pack by shooting a 93 (44-49), earning individual medalist honors in the process.
Not far behind Kelchen was senior Stacia Hall, who came in third, with a score of 97 (48-49).
Close behind Hall was sophomore Karlee Luneckas, who shot a 98 (51-47) for a fourth-place finish.
Kenzie Rentscher, a junior, came in sixth place with a 105 (52-53).
Also earning all-conference honors for the Lions was senior Eliza Carter, who shot 107 (56-51), and first year Josie Niehaus, who shot a 112 (58-54).
Competing as a non-scoring alternate was Brooke Ellyson, who shot 111 (60-51). All seven Lisbon players finished in the Top 10.
The win put the team’s record at 27-0.