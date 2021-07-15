Lisbon’s softball team has been marching determinedly through the postseason, opening with a 6-2 win over Bellevue Marquette Wednesday, July 7. That win set up a much anticipated semifinal match with Central City.
The semifinal was originally set for Friday night, but storms pushed it back to Saturday afternoon.
The delay certainly didn’t affect crowd size, as hundreds of fans of both teams encircled the field, cheering their own teams in red and black.
Nor did the delay impact the Lions, who posted a 3-1 win to advance to the regional final against Highland.
That game, with a state berth at stake, was scheduled to be played Tuesday, July 13. Results weren’t available at press time.
The Lions were fine with the Saturday afternoon game.
”I’m glad we played today. It would have been harder yesterday after the delay,” Lisbon catcher Taylor Techau said after the win Saturday. “We woke up and were good to go.”
Lisbon 3,
Central City 1A pair of impressive catches in centerfield and a two RBI double by Paige Roos helped Lisbon to its 3-1 victory Saturday, July 10, in the Class 1A, Region 8 semifinal. The visiting Wildcats were primed for a second straight upset after taking down Springville in the quarters.
Central City’s Bailie Weber opened the game with a single, and Sarah Ashley walked. But strong Lisbon defensive plays stranded the two in scoring position, ending the Wildcats’ biggest threat of the day.
Lisbon pitcher Ryleigh Allgood faced one over the minimum the rest of the way, including six strikeouts.
“Her drop was working well today,” Techau said. “Her screws were working well. She was pitching well and when they hit it, our defense was strong.”
That included a couple of stretch catches by Roos.
“I saw them and my teammates were shouting back, back,” Roos said. “I knew I had to sprint back there and grab them.”
Peyton Robinson scored Lisbon’s first run of the game, leading off the third inning with a single. She went to second on Stacia Hall’s sacrifice, to third when Mia Peterson grounded out to second and scored on a passed ball.
Ella Clark’s hard hit ball to open the sixth helped Lisbon get its insurance runs when the Central City shortstop couldn’t handle it. After Nelson’s one-out walk, Roos hit a scorching double to plate 2 runs. Roos wasn’t looking for anything special.
“Just anything I could hit and make good contact,” she said.
Lisbon 6, Marquette 2Lisbon gave up a first-inning run, but came back in the bottom half of the inning with three runs. Stacia Hall got things going with a single, Mia Peterson’s bunt worked to advance the runner and get her on first. Then pitcher Ryleigh Allgood followed with a two-RBI single. The Lions tacked on another run in the inning with Kali Nelson’s RBI single.
The 3 runs were more than enough for the Lions and Allgood. The pitcher allowed just 1 run the rest of the way and put the Mohawks down in order in four of the seven innings she pitched. Allgood finished the night with 11 strikeouts and gave up four hits and one walk.
The Lions gave themselves breathing room with two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth. In the fourth, a double by Nelson, walk by Techau and 2 RBI double by Peyton Robinson scored the runs.
Allgood hit a two-out single in the fifth and Nelson scored pinch runner Gabi Moelman for the final score. Nelson went 3-for-3 with two RBI on the night. Allgood was 2-for-3 and Robinson 2-for-4.