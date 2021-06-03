Lisbon’s softball team finished its first week with a 3-1 record, taking two one-run games from Springville Friday, May 28, and going 1-1 at a tournament at Louisa-Muscatine Saturday, May 29.

Lisbon opened the season with 3-2 and 8-7 home wins over the Orioles, coming from behind in the nightcap.

Sophomore pitcher Ryleigh Allgood tossed a complete game in the first game, allowing five hits, one walk while striking out three. Page Roos doubled and had two RBIs. Ella Clark was 2-for-2 with a run scored.

Allgood and Kali Nelson combined for the win in the nightcap.

In the Louisa-Muscatine tournament, Peyton Robinson, Allgood and Nelson had two hits each while Roos went 3-for-3 as Lisbon beat Waterloo Columbus 8-3. Allgood tossed seven innings and allowed one earned run with six strikeouts. West Burlington gave the Lions a 7-0 in Lisbon’s other tourney game.

May 26

Lisbon 3, Springville 2

SPR 000 020 0 — 2

LIS 210 000 x — 3

Lisbon 8, Springville 7

SPR 041 100 1 — 7

LIS 231 000 2 — 8

May 29

Lisbon 8, Waterloo Columbus 3

COL 200 010 0 — 3

LIS 000 422 x — 8

West Burlington 7, Lisbon 0

WB 014 200 0 — 7

LIS 000 000 0 — 0

Recommended for you