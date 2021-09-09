North Linn is no pushover, but Lisbon’s volleyball team took down the Lynx 3-0 Thursday, Sept. 2 at North Linn. The Lions won the first, second, and third sets against the home team, with varying degrees of ease.
The Lions defeated North Linn 3-0 with sets of 25-23, 25-16, and 28-26.
“They’ve got really good athletes, obviously, they’ve had a lot of success in basketball and softball, and they have a lot of those same kids,” Lions head coach Lance Kamaus said of the Lynx, who are Class 2A softball champions and state basketball qualifiers.
“Chloe Van Etten for them is a senior, she’s a really, really, really fine player,” Kamaus noted.
“When you have a kid who’s that skilled, you have to kind of defend them a little bit,” he said.
Jill Smith, a setter for the Lynx, “has some height,” said Kamaus, before calling her “aggressive with the ball.”
However, Kamaus suggested, the Lions are pretty good themselves.
He praised junior Kali Nelson among others.
“We’re consistently letting Kali get the ball to an attack, and we did a really nice job there,” he said.
Kamaus said the team’s serve receive and defensive coverage “was good,” and highlighted Peyton Robinson’s 14 kills in the first two sets.
In the first set, Kamaus noted his team had made some errors serving and on attacks.
During the second set, which they clinched 25-16, Kamaus admitted “we did pull away a little bit.”
“We really clicked well,” he said.
The third set, in which the Lions pulled off an upset, impressed the coach because “we were behind pretty much the whole time.”
Kamaus called for a timeout when the team was down 14-11 to regroup. But the Lynx scored yet another point when play resumed.
However, the coach said, the team “chipped away and chipped away.”
A couple of times, said Kamaus, the home team had set point, and the Lions fought it off, before the reverse was true, and then North Linn fought it off.”
The Lions will next face off with Springville at home, familiar faces for the Lions, who will host the Thursday, Sept. 9 event.
Springville, Kamaus noted, is currently ranked second, while Lisbon sits at sixth place.
“We’re familiar with them, they’re familiar with us,” he said. “It’ll be a very good crowd, I know the kids are excited.”
Lisbon is also due to play Saturday at a tournament in Crestwood and host Prince of Peace Thursday, Sept. 16.