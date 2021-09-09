Lisbon football team may have gotten exactly what it wanted in its first two games — a tough test with West Branch in the opener and then an impressive win over North Cedar in Game 2, brought clarity to the road ahead as the Lions vie for the Class A, District 4 title.
Lisbon posted a 58-6 district win over the Knights Friday, Sept. 3.
“We’ve got to clean up some of our penalties,” Lisbon coach Phil Whitman said, but then added, “that’ll come.”
The visiting North Cedar Knights took the field along with the Lions in a very light rain.
The Lions scored a humble eight points in the opening quarter with a six yard run by Cohen Kamaus and a successful two-point conversion.
The team headed to the half up 24-0 after two more touchdowns from Jamien Moore and Gavin Wollum. A third touchdown was called back due to penalties.
“They tasted blood, and they just wanted to keep going,” said Whitman.
The Lions added another touchdown in under two minutes after returning from the locker room, with another successful two-point conversion to make it 32-0 with 10:19 left in the third. It was again Moore who had crossed the goal line.
A long bomb later in the quarter from Knights quarterback Jaxon Sander to Tyler Jackson put the visiting team on the board with four and a half minutes to go in the period. After losing yards on a conversion attempt, the score was now 32-6.
Lisbon’s Wollum, Kaden Caspers, and Max Kohl scored the next three touchdowns in the third.
The Lions tacked on 13 more unanswered points in the fourth quarter, riding a 58-6 score to victory.
In the course of the game, Lisbon rushed for 314 yards compared to just 34 for the visiting team, and scored eight points from two-point conversion attempts. The Knights never successfully pulled such an attempt off.
“We’re meshing a lot better on the offensive side,” Whitman said after the game, adding that the defense “played lights out.”
The tally could have been even higher, said Whitman, if his team had committed fewer errors and penalties.
A lot of it comes down to “a difference of hands placement,” the coach said.
“Those are little things that you continue to work on,” said Whitman.
As for the game’s slippery conditions, the veteran coach said it did not bother the team.
“They had fun,” he said.
“That’s what football’s about. That’s high school football, you know? You dream of having times where you can go out and get all muddy. That’s a little kid’s dream, going out in the rain and playing in the mud. It’s a high school football kid’s dream, too, sometimes,” said Whitman.
“It was fun, one time I looked over, and there was a kid pretending he was swimming in the water on our sideline,” he said, laughing.
“There was a lot of water on our sideline. We just hold a ton of water over there.”
Friday, the Lions play their first road game of the season when they travel to take on Alburnett. Both teams are 1-1.
“It’ll be a good test for us,” said Whitman.
“They’re good. Their kids play hard, and we’ll have to come out and give the same kind of effort. Week by week, we continue to improve every little thing that we can control.”