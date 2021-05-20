The Mount Vernon boys’ varsity golf crew finished in fourth place Monday, May 10, in the WaMac Super Meet at Wildcat Golf Course, hosted by Vinton-Shellsburg.
Thirteen teams total competed in the meet, with Solon taking the top spot with a score of 317.
The Mustangs, coached by Mark Binsfield, came in behind Beckman Catholic (320) and Independence (325) with a score of 336 on the 18-hole course.
Binsfield had encouraged his players, leading up to the WaMac event, to “Work on things that are not working for you.”
If a player was having trouble putting, Binsfield suggested they do a lot of it. If it was driving, he encouraged them to hit the driving range.
Mustang senior Kayden Pendergrass tied for fourth place with a score of 76. Rylan Butterbaugh, also a senior, tied for 22nd with a score of 84. First-year Mustang Joey Rhomberg was next at 27th and a score of 85.
Noah Nabb of Maquoketa had the low score of the day with a 72.
On the 14th, the Mustangs participated in sectionals in Vinton-Shellsburg at Wildcat Golf Course.
The top two teams (three if one of the teams was the host) would advance to districts.
Monticello, Vinton-Shellsburg and Maquoketa finished in the top three spots with scores of 323, 335 and 347, respectively.
Kayden Pendergrass placed fourth in the individual results, shooting a 77, which was enough to qualify him for Class 3A districts, which will be held at Flint Hills Golf Course Thursday, May 20, at 10 a.m.