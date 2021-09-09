The Mustangs came ready to play a tough Spartans team in a return of sorts to their First Street home. Mount Vernon led much of the game before Solon came back for 41-27 win.
The Mustangs were ready for their home opener at the First Street Community Field, exploding out of the gate for a 21-7 lead in the second quarter. Mount Vernon had its Hwy. 1 rivals on the ropes early, in a high-energy, competitive and entertaining match-up Sept. 3.
“I thought we came out and had a great game plan going into the football game,” said Mount Vernon coach Lance Pedersen.
“I was very impressed with the way the kids came out and were very, very physical and executed a game plan. As the second half approached, we just didn’t do quite enough things to come out on top,” Pedersen said.
Mount Vernon’s Trenton Pitlik posted the first score of the night, running for a 53-yard touchdown with 9:27 remaining in the opening quarter. A point after kick by Ben Crock cleared the goalposts, and the Mustangs were up 7-0.
It took the Spartans 50 seconds of game clock to respond with a pass from Blake Timmons to Jake Quillin for a 73-yard touchdown on the team’s second play from scrimmage. The point after kick was good, and with 8:37 to go in the first quarter, the score sat at 7-7.
Later, with only 12 seconds remaining in the opening period, a pass from Owen Brase to Pitlik was good for a 49-yard touchdown, and the Mustangs concluding the quarter with a 14-7 lead after a point after by Crock. Brase dodged out of trouble, then used perfect touch on a jump pass to an open Pitlik, who secured a slippery ball and tore down the sideline.
About seven minutes into the second quarter, Pitlik struck again with a one-yard run into the end zone, followed by another success from Crock, culminating a strong drive. With around five minutes to go in the half, the Mustangs had a commanding 21-7 lead.
The tide began to turn with a Spartans interception in the remaining moments of the first half. Sean Stahle ran for 25 yards and a Solon touchdown after a pass from midfield. A point after made it 21-14 as the clock ran out on the second quarter.
The Spartans were at it again after about two minutes had passed in the second half, tacking on another six points (while missing the point after kick) to cut the lead down to 21-20.
About a minute later, Pitlik responded with a 70-yard touchdown run to make it 27-20. It was the last time the Mustangs would score in the game.
Solon amassed two more touchdowns in the quarter, and one more in the fourth.
The First Street Field, where the two Hwy. 1 rivals have battled for decades, held up well despite strong rains during the week, Pedersen said. Mount Vernon returned to the uptown location this year after playing home games at Cornell College for a number of years. Cornell’s sports complex is undergoing construction this year.
“The field played great,” said Mount Vernon head coach Lance Pedersen. “The uniforms didn’t hardly get dirty, so the field was in outstanding shape.”
The Mustangs would next challenge Tipton at Tipton on Friday night.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to go down there and play. They’re going to come out and be hungry for their first victory of the season, especially at home,” said Pedersen.
“So it’s important for our guys to go down and stay focused on what our goal is, and that’s to be 1-0 each week. And this is the most important game on our schedule right now, and that’s our focus going into this game. We’re looking forward to an opportunity to play again Friday night.”