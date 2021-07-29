The 2021 version of the Mustangs had the unique distinction of reaching the championship game. Mount Vernon faced the state powerhouse Davenport Assumption in the Class 3A championship game Friday, July 23.
Though the gutty Mustangs gave them everything they could handle, the Knights came away with a 10-5 victory and their fourth tournament title in five years.
Mount Vernon reached the finals with wins over Estherville-Lincoln Central and Williamsburg.
“This team is special, but they all are to me,” Mustangs coach Robin Brand said.
The 2021 Mustangs have many multisport athletes, and Brand believes that helps make them be better ballplayers and better competitors.
It does split focus at the beginning of the season.
“They always come together and gel by the end,” Brand said. “They kept getting stronger and stronger.”
The Mustangs said there is an unusual camaraderie among the players.
“This team is unlike any other team,” junior Nadia Telecky said. “We all get along so well. I’ve never been on a team like this. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
She said her teammates are always fun to be around and keep things light.
“But game time comes and you focus and drill in,” she said.
Davenport Assumption 10, Mount Vernon 5Mount Vernon’s softball team gave Davenport all it could handle and more, but the Knights’ championship experience proved the difference in an exciting Class 3A finale. Assumption prevailed 10-5 in difficult conditions.
Mount Vernon had a lead through much of the game, but Assumption kept the poise it earned in multiple championship appearances. After Mount Vernon took a 5-1 lead, the Knights scored three runs in the fifth inning to pull within 5-4 and posted six runs in the sixth for the final score.
“It was a great experience,” Addison Gookin said of playing in the championship game. “It boosted all our confidence seeing that we can play teams like Williamsburg and Assumption and we can win,” she said.
Though the second seed, Mount Vernon, like every other team in the class, was a huge underdog in the championship game. Assumption, ranked first in Class 3A, seeded first in the tournament was in its fifth straight championship game and seeking its fourth state championship in five years. It won its semifinal 12-0 in four innings and the opener 11-1 in six.
Mount Vernon wasn’t intimidated by Assumption’s reputation or its starting pitcher, all-stater Bella Nighey. The junior came into the tournament with 200 strikeouts and a .66 ERA in her 27 appearances.
The Mustangs tagged Nighey for four runs on six hits.
Lead-off hitter Nadia Telecky bounced an infield single. When it stalled in front of the plate, she legged it safely to first. Then Maia Bentley squared up for a single to send Telecky to third. A subsequent double steal worked and Telecky scored easily.
Mount Vernon added three runs in the second inning getting doubles from Kenna Rollinger and Addison Gookin, and a run-scoring single from Lauren Swartzendruber, who was 2-for-3, with an RBI and run scored. It was Lily See in the nine-spot who delivered the big blow, a two-run home run.
Assumption turned to experienced reliever Leah Maro in the third inning; she has 21 appearances this year.
In the third inning Ryan belted a ball to left that was mishandled by the fielder and scored on Ashlyn Steen’s double. But that was it for Mount Vernon scoring.
Maro challenged inside, especially against lefties, a tactic the Mustangs haven’t seen much this year.
A hot day and hazy cloudless sky made for challenging conditions for both defenses. A strong wind blowing out of the park wasn’t easy to feel in the guarded infield; no catch or throw was easy.
MV 131 000 0 — 5 9 3
ASSUMP. 100 036 x — 10 10 1
2B--Kenna Rollinger, Ashlyn Steen, Olivia Wardlow, Madie Loken, Anna Wohlers. 3B--Olivia Wardlow, Anna Wohlers. HR--Lilly See, Lauren Loken, Anna Wohlers. SACF--Lauren Loken. SACB--Olivia Wardlow, Libby Madden, Helen Sons. SB--Maia Bentley, Nadia Telecky, Isabella Krogman, Libby Madden, Katie Anderson.
Mount Vernon 6, Williamsburg 2Mount Vernon downed a familiar foe to reach an unfamiliar place.
The Mustangs played tight, focused ball to down WaMaC West’s Williamsburg 6-2 in the Class 3A semifinals Wednesday, July 21. The win sent them to the championship game.
“I think we all had that in the back of our minds,” Ryan said of reaching the finals. “We knew we could and went into every day with: ‘OK, we’re going to attack the day.
“Not just the day, but attack the game. Every inning. Every out. Every pitch.”
That attitude helped the Mustangs come from behind to beat Williamsburg.
Williamsburg scored a run in the third inning and threatened more with a runner on base for the Raiders’ clean-up batter Elle Ridgeway. But Sprague struck her out looking.
The Mustangs got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Sprague watched two changeups go by but then jumped on a fastball for a lead-off single. On a 3-2 count Addison Gookin got all of it and sent the ball over the left field fence. Her third home run of the season put Mount Vernon ahead 2-1.
Lily See, Maia Bentley and Sprague all got hits in the fifth for another pair of runs. Ridgeway hit her 13th home run of the season in the top of the sixth to cut MV’s lead to 4-2.
In the home half, Mount Vernon’s Nadia Telecky delivered a two-out single to score Ashlyn Steen and Gookin.
Williamsburg hit a one-out single, but Kameron Brand made an unassisted play at first and Gookin grabbed a pop-up to end the game.
WILL. 001 001 0 — 2 6 0
MV 000 222 x — 6 8 2
LOB--WILLIAMSBURG 6, MOUNT VERNON 5. 2B--Jenna Sprague. HR--Elle Ridgeway, Addison Gookin. HBP--Makenna Hughes. SACB--Lauren Ryan. SB--Rylie Metz, Makenna Hughes (2), Maia Bentley, Nadia Telecky, Lilly See.
Mount Vernon 7,
ELC 0Mount Vernon pitcher Jenna Sprague was all but unhittable as the Mustangs posted a convincing 7-0 win over Estherville-Lincoln Central in the first round of the Class 3A state softball tournament Tuesday, July 20. Sprague tossed a three-hit shutout; her fourth consecutive shut-out in the postseason.
The junior pitcher had 13 strikeouts and walked one batter in seven innings of work. Entering the state tournament, Sprague had 232 strikeouts and 14 walks.
Mount Vernon gave Sprague all the runs she needed with three runs in the first inning. Perhaps benefitting from previous state tournament experience, the Mustangs staged a two-out rally before ELC found its footing.
Lauren Ryan and Sprague hit back-to-back singles and then Kenna Rollinger was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ashlyn Steen worked out a walk to score Ryan.
Batting in the seventh spot Addison Gookin came through with a single up the middle. Her hit plated Avery Plathe, running for Sprague, and Sydney Shultz, running for Rollinger. Steen was tagged out going to third.
Mount Vernon tacked on another run in the second when Maia Bentley’s two-out triple scored Nadia Telecky. The Mustangs put up three runs in the fourth when Lily See singled, Telecky walked and ELC’s left fielder couldn’t handle Bentley’s fly ball.
Sprague, working quickly as is her habit, kept ELC batters off-balance, at one point retired 11 in a row. She gave up one walk with two outs in the seventh inning, but came back to get the next batter on a lazy fly ball for the final out.
ELC 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
MV 310 300 x — 7 7 0
LOB--ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 4, MOUNT VERNON 7. 3B--Maia Bentley. HBP--Kenna Rollinger. SACB--Rylee Yager, Lauren Swartzendruber. SB--Cara Schlitz, Nadia Telecky, Addison Gookin, Avery Plathe, Lilly See.