The Mount Vernon softball team showed off their new field to full effect, sweeping Benton and clinching the WaMaC title Thursday, July 1. The Mustangs won 12-2 in the first game and 9-6 in the closer.
It was a tame contest on the brand-new Mount Vernon softball home field for an inning and a half of the opener, until, at the bottom of the second inning, the Mustangs suddenly scored seven runs that the Bobcats would never fully answer. Another Mount Vernon run came in the next inning, while Benton would make their way to the scoreboard for two runs in the top of the fourth.
The Mustangs, ahead 8-2 in the bottom of the fifth, posted four more runs to officially put the Bobcats away 12-2.
Nadia Telecky, a junior, doubled in the bottom of the second. Sophomore Lily See scored from the hit.
Mustangs win 9-6With the second win over the visiting Benton Bobcats, the Mustangs secured the WaMac championship.
The Bobcats went up by one run at the top of the first inning on the new home field, but the Mustangs responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.
Benton scored again at the top of the third. The last two outs in that particular frame came courtesy of junior Maia Bentley, shortstop, throwing to first base. The Mustangs were unable to answer for the run.
The Bobcats secured a double at the top of the fourth inning. Bobcat junior Sarah Gorkow drove her teammate home for the team’s first run of the frame.
Benton scored again on a pop fly sacrifice to take a 4-2 lead.
It was another pop fly that caused Bentley to dive headfirst for a catch that would end the opposition’s time at bat.
At the bottom of the fourth, however, the Mustangs would be back in the lead again, kicked off with a Lily See single to center field.
Bentley walked with one out to load the bases.
The stage was set for Lauren Ryan to smack the ball to the fence with just one bounce. Ryan scored two of her teammates, but was thrown out at third base.
By the time the inning drew to a close, the Mustangs were leading 5-4.
The Bobcats scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to retake the lead 6-5.
The bottom of the fifth would see the Mustangs rally for four runs, and ultimately, the runs they needed to win it 9-6.
Sydney Shultz and Ashlyn Steen had a couple of key hits in the inning. Telecky had a hit to give the Mustangs a 7-6 advantage.
When it was Bentley’s turn, the junior was walked with two hits to load the bases.
This was just the scenario which had paid off for the Mustangs just an inning earlier. Ryan again stepped to the plate to drive in two runs, this time making it safely to second base, and send the game to its final score of 9-6.
With their second win of the evening, the Mount Vernon Mustangs scored the WaMac championship, and would begin postseason play the following week.
Mustangs take two
at CCAEarlier in the week the Mustangs swept a doubleheader at Clear Creek-Amana, ranked eighth in Class 4A.
After a game-long defensive showcase by both teams, the Mustangs scored a run in the seventh that the Clippers could not answer, granting the visiting team a 1-0 victory.
Mount Vernon posted a 6-4 win in the nightcap.
The Mustangs put a run on the board right out of the gate in the top of the first inning, and it wouldn’t be until the top of the third inning before more runs were added, with Mount Vernon chalking up two.
The Mustangs went into the bottom of the third with a 3-0 lead, and saw it evaporate in the bottom of the frame when the Clippers scored three runs to tie it at 3-3.
The Clippers would strike next with another run in the bottom of the fourth, to come out ahead at 4-3.
However, Mount Vernon would score three runs at the top of the sixth to take the lead, and eventually the win, at 6-4.