Matches between a four and five seed can only be called a toss up, two evenly matched teams with an equal opportunity to prevail.
Such was the case in the Class 3A, Substate 6 opener between Mount Vernon and Center Point-Urbana Friday, July 16, in Center Point.
In the end, the host Stormin’ Pointers limited Mount Vernon offensively and made the most of their own opportunities to post a 3-1 win and a meeting with top-seeded Marion.
CP-U pitcher Brody Growe went the distance, allowing three hits and striking out 11.
Neither side gave in easily.
The Mustangs got on the board first, scoring in the second inning. Kayden Pendergrass got on base with with a hard hit ball to short. Aiden Nosek replaced him there with a fielder’s choice. Nosek got to second on a passed ball and scored on Nolan Jackson’s RBI double.
But the Pointers came back with a pair in the bottom of the inning and added a run in the fourth.
Mount Vernon kept battling, but couldn’t string together hits against the crafty Growe.
Mustang pitchers Jayden Meeker and Brady Ketchum nearly matched Growe’s performance. The two allowed only four hits, and both were able to pitch the Mustangs out of trouble with critical strike outs that gave Mount Vernon a chance at the end.
But the Mustangs bats where just a fraction of an inch off, with some hard hit balls soaring into the cloudless sky or headed right to a CP-U defender.
Mount Vernon finished its year 13-19 under first year head coach Charles Chatman.