Before the state qualifying game Monday, July 12, coach Robin Brand said the Mustangs would either dominate or be in for a dogfight. They went onto the field, in Brand’s words: Ready. To. Go.
Mount Vernon earned a 12-0 win in four innings to roll into the state tournament. It was the Mustangs’ third shutout of the postseason.
“We were ready to go, yes,” Brand said. “The girls were pretty fired up. They’ve been purpose driven.”
“I don’t know what it is. I feel like we have this confidence,” senior Lauren Ryan said. “Coach Brand says ‘Respect all; fear none,’ and so we just have that mentality going in.”
Brand said it’s been a long season, with the Mustangs practicing where they could while their new field is completed. She praised athletic director Matt Thede for helping them set up games and practices at Davis Park and the Buresh Center.
“But it’s been a lot. And they’ve worked really hard for this,” Brand said of the Mustangs. “They had to remember during all those times we were going from field to field that there’s a reason for this.”
While the dominance in the regional final made the return to state seem almost inevitable, the beginning of the season had many more question marks. Pitcher Jenna Sprague returned, but the Mustangs had to replace a handful of graduates who played key roles in last year’s success. Additionally, track and field and soccer success split the attention for a few players while sports overlapped.
“It was a little chaotic, but we got the work in,” Ryan said. “Once those spring seasons got done, we really came together and connected. It was awesome.”
Another question was settled when Mount Vernon and Cornell’s new turf field was ready for play right before the playoffs. The Mustangs quickly learned its quirks.
“The ball moves a lot faster on this field,” Ryan said. “But we practiced on the turf at Cornell’s football field and inside at the LBC. Once the field was here, we got to work right away. We put some time in and got used to it.”
The result was 8-0, 5-0 and 12-0 wins, a Class 3A, Region 5 championship and a state berth.
Mount Vernon 12, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0 (4 innings)
Jenna Sprague was perfect through four innings as the Mustangs made quick work of their opponents in the region finals. Mount Vernon needed less than an hour to defeat the Bulldogs 12-0 in four innings.
The visitors looked a little overwhelmed and occasionally overmatched in the batters box as Sprague consistently hit the outside corner, wasting little time between pitches or batters. She faced the minimum in the short game, earning eight of her team’s 12 outs by strikeout.
“Defensively Jenna came to town. She was a stud. Just awesome,” Ryan said.
Mount Vernon batters gave Sprague an early cushion. Nadia Telecky led off the home half of the first with a triple and Maia Bentley followed with a two-run home run. Neither were intimidated as Bulldog pitcher Avery Hanson tried to get ahead in the count with some heat.
“Coming in we knew she’d be pretty good,” Ryan said of Hanson. “She has a good change-up. The coaches said go after it, especially early in the count. Maia Bentley, Nadia Teleckly, they ripped it wide open.”
Mount Vernon put up 3 runs in the inning. After the homer, Sprague got a one-out single, took second on a wild pitch and came home on Addison Gookin’s single, which was just out of the reach of the second baseman.
Mount Vernon went wild in the third inning, scoring 7 runs on five hits, two free passes and a Bulldog error. With the bases loaded and no one out, Ashlyn Steen poked a 3-run triple into the gap. She scored on Lily See’s single. Telecky struck again with a turf hit that skipped up the middle. It scored See, and Telecky took second on the throw.
The extra base was crucial as it let the Mustangs score two runs on a walk.
Bentley took ball four and Telecky took off running. She and Bentley both scored when on a couple of overthrows.
Hits by Kenna Rollinger, Gookin and See scored the two runs Mount Vernon needed for a 12-run lead, which ended the game after four innings.
Mount Vernon 5, Independence 0
It was all smiles before the first pitch and all business afterward as Mount Vernon beat Independence and the rain Friday, July 9, in the semifinals. The Mount Vernon Mustangs, still enjoying the new field smell, seemed relaxed — though focused — for the home regional contest.
With no lights and powerful storms on the way, the teams and the umpires set a fast pace. Mount Vernon pitcher Jenna Sprague was efficient, allowing just two hits. She was backed up by a stout defense, a hallmark of Mount Vernon softball under coach Robin Brand.
Another hallmark of Brand’s teams is an offense that is reluctant to strike out and aggressive on the basepaths. The pressure the Mustangs put on the defense often result in miscues and then runs.
Mount Vernon scored 3 runs in the third inning. Nadia Telecky reached first on a throwing error. Then Maia Bentley powered a drive over the left fielder’s head. The sophomore outfielder got to the ball quickly and Telecky momentarily stopped at third, but when the ball came in too high and was caught up in the net, Telecky scored and Bentley headed into third.
“If it hits the net, it stays, but if it hits the padded part it bounces right back at you,” Rollinger said of the peculiarities she’s learned of the new field. “It’s hard to read, but you can hear it.”
Planning a safety squeeze, Lauren Ryan laid down a perfect bunt that plated Bentley and got Ryan to first on a fielder’s choice. Sprague singled, Steen and Gookin both took 3-2 pitches for a free pass, with Gookin’s scoring Ryan from third.
Steen and Gookin combined for another run in the fifth inning as Steen singled, stole second and came home on Gookin’s hit.
Mount Vernon owned a 4-0 lead when lightning then rain caused a 2-plus hour delay. The players returned to the field about 8:30, and there was enough light to complete the game. Sprague completed the shutout with six quick outs while Mount Vernon added another run.
Sprague finished the game with 10 strikeouts.
“We were trying to finish quicker so we wouldn’t get hit by rain,” Sprague said. “We wanted to get through the five innings so we wouldn’t have to come back (Saturday).”
The pace didn’t affect Sprague much as she usually works pretty quickly.
“It felt pretty comfortable,” catcher Kenna Rollinger said. “Our team doesn’t rush too much or get too excited.
“Through the break we were ready to play again.”
Mount Vernon 8, Center Point-Urbana 0
Sprague struck out 10 batters and went 2-for-4 at the plate as Mount Vernon downed Center Point-Urbana 8-0 in the first round of the playoffs July 6.
Bentley was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Ashlyn Steen was 2-for-2 and Lauren Swartzendruber was 1-for-3.