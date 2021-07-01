Tackling a tough schedule as its season winds down, Mount Vernon’s softball team is living up to its reputation.
The Mustangs, ranked second in the June 24 Class 3A poll went 7-2 this past week, including doubleheader sweeps of Solon (10th in Class 3A) and Marion (10th in Class 4A). Those four wins put Mount Vernon firmly in control of the WaMaC East, where the Mustangs own an 18-2 record.
Mount Vernon also split with West Delaware, which is 11th in Class 4A.
Mustangs split at West Delaware
Game 1: Mount Vernon wins 13-3 The Mustangs overpowered the Hawks with three runs in the first, five in the fifth, and five more in the sixth. Meanwhile, the home team scored two runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth to lose 13-3.
Game two: Hawks bounce back, win 6-4
The Mustangs and Hawks were tied up 1-1 after the first. West Delaware scored five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-1 lead. Mount Vernon would rally for three runs in the fifth, but they wouldn’t be enough, and the Mustangs lost 6-4.
Nadia Telecky, a junior, had four hits, including a double and a home run. She also knocked in two teammates, and stole a base. For the season, Telecky (as of Monday) has five home runs, three triples, 11 doubles and a team-high 34 home runs.
Jenna Sprague, junior, pitched two and two-thirds innings and fanned four.
June 22 Mount Vernon over West Branch 10-0
The Mustangs got off to a good start with five big runs in the first inning, and three more in the fourth, and two more in the fifth to win it 10-0.
Sprague was again crucial for Mount Vernon with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Sprague was also key at the mound, throwing five innings and striking out seven batters.
The Mustangs had 10 hits compared to the Bears’ three.
June 23 Mustangs collect two wins over Spartans
Game one Mount Vernon 1-0 over Solon With the conference title on the line, Mount Vernon scored the game’s only run in the bottom of the first inning and held firm defensively the rest of the way.
Maia Bentley scored on Sprague’s RBI double.
On the mound, Sprague pitched seven innings and struck out six.
Game two: Mustangs defeat Spartans 6-2 Mount Vernon’s defense held up in the second game as well, though two runs from the Spartans broke through in the first and the fifth innings. The third inning saw the Mustangs score five runs, and the team added one more the following weekend to cinch a big win for Mount Vernon at 6-2.
Bentley, a junior, had a big game with three hits, including a double and a triple, and one RBI.
Sprague continued to have a hot bat with two hits, with a double and two RBIs.
The Mustangs are in first place in the WaMaC-East, while the Spartans are in second place.
June 24 Mustangs take two at Marion
Game one: Mount Vernon wins 6-1 After downing second-place Solon, the Mustangs faced Marion, which is third in the WaMaC East. The game was played in Marion.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning by way of home runs, but the Mustangs added two more runs in the third (again from a home run), two more in the fourth, and one more in the fifth to win 6-1.
Maia Bentley provided the solo home run in the first inning.
Ashlyn Steen had three hits and scored two runs.
Sprague was again a force at the mound, pitching seven innings and striking out seven.
Game two: Mustangs take it 6-5
Once again, both teams scored one run in the first, and they were again tied up at three after three innings. The Mustangs scored solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and Marion matched them with two runs in the seventh to force extra innings. The Mustangs came away with the win with a run in the ninth inning.
Addison Gookin, a first year Mustang, had a big game with three hits, including a home run and a double, and two RBIs.
Bentley had another home run in the second game while batting in two teammates.
June 25 Mustangs split at Alburnett
Game one Northeast downs Mount Vernon 4-2 The Northeast Rebels, ranked 14th in Class 2A, jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning with the Mustangs, before adding one more run in the third. The Mustangs put up two runs in the fourth inning, but their offense would stall after that.
Lauren Ryan, a senior for the Mustangs, had one hit — a double — that drove a teammate home.
Gookin pitched six innings for the visiting team, striking out three.
Game two Mount Vernon over New Hampton 10-0 Mount Vernon took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, and exploded in the third inning for eight runs, while keeping New Hampton off the scoreboard the entirety of the game.
Bentley had yet another home run for the Mustangs as well as a triple and three RBIs.
Gookin pitched five innings, and struck out five.