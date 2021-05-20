The Mount Vernon varsity boys’ soccer team, led by head coach Kevin Murray, split the week of May 9 with a 7-0 win and a 3-0 loss, both at Cornell Soccer Field.
First up for the Mustangs was the Cedar Valley Christian Huskies on May 10. Mount Vernon scored three goals in the first half of the contest, and added four more in the second, walking off the field 7-0 victors.
The Mustangs kept Huskies goalie Braydon Taylor busy, as he finished the game with 31 saves. Mount Vernon had 37 shots on goal, compared to just two for Cedar Valley Christian.
Jakob Hunter, a senior for the Mustangs, scored three of the team’s goals. Teammate and fellow senior Sage Boettcher added two assists.
Mustang goalie Aden Grudzinski, a junior, had five saves in the effort.
Thursday, another home game for the Mustangs ended in a 3-0 loss to the visiting Benton Bobcats.
The Bobcats scored two goals in the first half of the contest and added one more in the second.
Benton improved their record against the Mustangs to 5-2 dating back to 2011.