The Mount Vernon girls’ soccer team fended off challenges from Cedar Valley Christian and Benton Community the week of May 9, winning both games handily 8-1 and 9-0.
The Mustangs, coached by Jenna Hindman, kicked off the week with a Monday night routing of the Cedar Valley Christian Huskies at home.
Mount Vernon scored six goals in the first half of the contest, adding two more in the second half. The Huskies also scored a goal in the second half, with the game ending 8-1 in Mount Vernon’s favor.
Mustang junior Maia Bentley scored two goals for the home team, and added an assist to the effort.
Senior goalie Paige Roos stopped a goal. By contrast, the Huskies had 18 stops. Mount Vernon had 26 shots on goal compared to CVC’s one.
Thursday, the Mustangs traveled to Benton Community High School to take on the Bobcats on their home turf.
Mount Vernon won the contest 9-0, scoring three goals in the opening half, and adding six more in the second.
The win improved the Mustangs’ record to 14-1.
Bentley was at it again for the visitors with six goals and an assist. Roos had three saves for the game.