The Mount Vernon-Lisbon cross country team had their first meet Aug. 31 in Williamsburg at the Raider Invite, with the girls taking top honors, and the boys runners up.
The meet took place at the Williamsburg Recreation Center, and was unexpectedly MVLXC’s season opener after a schedule home meet had a weather cancellation.
“We ran there for the conference meet last year and really liked it, so we decided to add it to our schedule,” head coach Kory Swart said of the Williamsburg meet. “It is a pretty flat course, and a great starter meet for us. I think the results will help boost our confidence moving forward,” he said.
The Mount Vernon-Lisbon girls team scored 39 points for first place with Williamsburg next at 76, and Newton coming in third at 107 in the 10-team meet.
“It was an excellent start for our girls as they haven’t won a meet in a while, so it was fun to see them at the top of the podium,” MVL head coach Kory Swart said.
Laura Swart, a junior, finished in the top spot in the 5k for MV-L with a time of 20:25.20.
Anna Hoffman, a senior, placed third at 20:47.30.
“Laura Swart ran a great race out front to take the individual title and Anna Hoffman was close behind in third. Those two have really helped set the tone for the girls so far,” the coach said.
Ninth-grader Emrie Johnson came in eighth with a time of 22:00.70.
Iowa City West took the boys competition with 55 points, with MV-L right behind with 71, and Williamsburg coming in third at 93 out of 13 teams
Klayten Perreault, a sophomore for Mount Vernon-Lisbon, placed seventh, the highest placement for MV-L with a 5K run time of 18:01.10. The time was a personal best for Perreault.
“It’s a tribute to the work he put in over the summer,” Swart said, adding that it’s “really hard” to get a personal record in the first meet of the season.
Carsen Sansenbach, Quincy Happel, Eli Dickson, Luke Stephens, Henry Steine, and Junior Krob rounded out places eight through 13.
“The boys had a very nice spread for the first meet (time between the first and fifth runner), but will have to continue to work hard to keep moving up as a pack,” said Swart.
Next, the team will face a host of other teams at the Cedar Rapids Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 9.
The Cedar Rapids meet will have some excellent competition in it, and will be a great measuring stick for where we are at early in the season,” said Swart.
“We appreciate the opportunity to run against some of the best teams in the state, so hopefully we can put together a strong performance.”
BOYS
Standings
1 Iowa City West 55
2 Mount Vernon 71
3 Williamsburg 93
4 Newton 114
5 Oskaloosa 149
6 South Tama 153
7 Davis County 214
8 Benton 218
9 Vinton-Shellsburg 225
10 Lynnville-Sully 269
11 Isaac Newton Christian
Academy 311
12 Alburnett 323
13 Montezuma 360
5k Run
7. Klayten Perreault, SO, 18:01.10
8. Carson Sansenbach, SR, 18:10.20
9. Quincy Happel, SR, 18:12.30
10. Eli Dickson, JR, 18:34.40
11. Luke Stephens, SO, 18:47.00
12. Henry Steine, SR, 18:48
13. Junior Krob, JR, 18:52.40
GIRLS
Standings
1 Mount Vernon 39
2 Williamsburg 76
3 Newton 107
4 Davis County 113
5 Benton 125
6 Montezuma 143
7 Oskaloosa 143
8 PCM 189
9 Lynnville-Sully 204
10 Vinton-Shellsburg 219
5k Run
1. Laura Swart, JR, 20:25.20
3. Anna Hoffman, SR, 20:47.30
4. Emrie Johnson, FR, 22:00.70
6. Abbie Moss, FR, 22:10.70
12. Nadia Telecky, SR, 22:56.90
30. Sierra Snyder, SO, 25:03.80
31. Clare Nydegger, FR, 25:04.90