Mount Vernon’s bats picked up pretty much right where it left off as the 2020 state qualifier crushed Vinton-Shellsburg in a doubleheader Monday, May 24.
The team scored 5 runs in the fifth inning en route to a 12-0 win in the opener. The Mustangs closed out the nightcap with another 5-run inning for a 16-3 seven inning victory.
Wednesday, May 26, the team traveled to Anamosa, where the Mustangs picked up a 2-1 win. Anamosa sophomore pitcher Emily Watters quieted MV’s firepower as she posted 13 strikeouts.
Both teams were scoreless until the sixth inning, when Mount Vernon scored 2 runs.
Games scheduled later in the week were called off due to weather and field conditions. Mount Vernon was to travel to Mid-Prairie Monday, May 31 and Independence Tuesday, June 1. The Mustangs are in the Oskaloosa tournament Saturday, June 5 and are slated to go to Williamsburg June 7.
Mount Vernon 12,
Vinton-Shellsburg 0
MV 220 35 – 12
VS 000 00 – 0
Mount Vernon 16,
Vinton-Shellsburg 3
MV 142 031 7 – 16
VS 000 011 1 — 3
Baseball
Mount Vernon’s baseball team opened its season at the Metro Baseball Tournament, held this past week at Prospect Meadows. The Cedar Rapids teams got the better of the young Mustangs, who fell 5-1 to Kennedy, 10-0 to Xavier and 5-2 to Jefferson.
Games scheduled with Maquoketa were postponed due to the weather.
Mount Vernon was slated to travel to Independence Tuesday, June 1, host Benton Community Thursday, June 3. The annual match between crosstown rivals Lisbon and Mount Vernon is set for Friday, June 4 at Ash Park baseball field on the Cornell College campus.
Metro Baseball Tournament
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5, Mount Vernon 1
CRK 300 110 0 — 5
MV 100 000 0 — 1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 10, Mount Vernon 0
MV 000 00 – 0
CRX 220 24 – 10
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5, Mount Vernon 2
MV 020 000 0 – 2
CRJ 000 302 x — 5