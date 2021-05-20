On the short end of many close games this season, Cornell’s baseball team had another one get away in the Saturday, May 15, season-ending doubleheader against Grinnell at Pioneer Park.
The Rams surrendered two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in a tough 7-6 Game 1 loss. Grinnell carried momentum into the second game, winning 7-2.
Cornell wrapped up the spring at 14-24 overall and took fourth in the Midwest Conference South Division with an 11-13 mark. Nine of Cornell’s losses this season were decided by two runs or less.
Leadoff hitter Caleb Sass (SR/Iowa City) capped a fine senior season, going 3-for-5 with a homer in his final collegiate game. He finished with 16 doubles on the year – second-most ever by a Ram – and scored 45 runs, which ranks third on the program’s single-season list.
Senior right-hander Cameron Anfang (Sullivan, Wis.) fired seven strong innings in the opener, leaving with a 5-2 lead. The Pioneers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie it at 5-5.
Cornell regained the lead at 6-5 on a two-out single by Peyton Berthel (SR/Davenport) that plated Nathan White (SR/Union Grove, Wis.) in the top of the ninth. But Grinnell had the final say in its last at-bat, tripling home the tying run and then scoring the game-winner on a bases-loaded passed ball.
The Rams outhit Grinnell (14-8 overall, 14-8 MWC) in the opener, 12-10, although had many missed scoring opportunities throughout. Cornell left a whopping 15 runners on base.
In Game 2, Grinnell built an early 5-0 lead through two innings and didn’t look back. The Rams stranded nine total runners.
Sass accounted for three of Cornell’s eight hits and also scored twice.