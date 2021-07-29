Cornell’s volleyball program has been recognized for academic excellence by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) for the ninth consecutive season.
The Rams received the USMC/AVCA Academic Team Award for the 2020-21 season, gaining the honor for the 16th time in the last 18 years under Coach Jeff Meeker. Cornell is among 1,275 collegiate and high school teams honored.
Cornell also earned a spot on the 2021 NCAA Division III Team Academic Honor Roll, representing the top 20 percent of team grade point averages from each division. It’s the third consecutive year the Rams have landed on the Honor Roll, recognizing the highest scholarly achievement in the sport.
Track & field team honoredCornell women’s track & field has been named an all-academic team for the 2021 NCAA Division III outdoor season, it was announced Thursday, July 22, by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
The Rams, led by head coach Tashina Steggall, received USTFCCCA academic honors for the eighth consecutive year. The team maintained a 3.30 cumulative grade point average for the 2020-21 academic year.
To be eligible for the award, the team must have carried a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.10.
Cornell’s women placed third at the 2021 Midwest Conference South Division Outdoor Championships and claimed 10 all-conference performances.