Softball teams to battle for championships Jul 21, 2021 7 hrs ago

Mount Vernon and Lisbon will both be playing for a state championship this week. Softball teams from both schools won their semifinal matches Wednesday, July 21, in Fort Dodge. The Lisbon Lions scored early and held on late to win their Class 1A State Softball semifinal Wednesday, July 21. The third-seeded Lions upset Wayne 4-3. Lisbon will be playing for the state championship Thursday, July 22, at 5 p.m. This is Lisbon's fourth straight state tournament appearance.Head coach Bob Bunting in his 52nd season coached the Lions to state championships in 1994, 1995 and 1996.Second-seed Mount Vernon beat Williamsburg 6-2 to reach the Class 3A finals. The Mustangs will take on top-seed Davenport Assumption Friday, July 23, at 2:30 p.m. Assumption looking for fourth title in five years. Assumption crushed its first two opponents at state, winning its opener 11-1 and then downing Atlantic 12-0 in four innings. Coach Robin Brand has taken her team to state six times in her nine years at Mount Vernon. She's seeking her first state title with the Mustangs.