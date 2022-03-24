Spot On Nutrition held a ribbon cutting at it’s location at 106 First Ave. N.E. Wednesday, March 16.
The health food store has been open in the Mount Vernon community behind Mount Vernon Pharmacy since October 2021.
Machelle Henneberry, owner, said that the location in Mount Vernon was opened due to request.
“We originally opened a business in Solon called Solon Strong Nutrition,” Henneberry said. “We had so many people try our protein shakes and tea bombs and mention it would be great if we could come to Mount Vernon with a similar shop.”
Henneberry said a health scare of her own roughly 15 years ago is what got her stated on exploring the different options of protein and meal replacement shakes.
“There were so many of those protein shakes I would try and say ‘absolutely not’ after the first drink,” Henneberry said.
A friend in Solon heard about her plight and got her interested in the HerbalLife supplement, and that protein shake was one she could tolerate and actually liked.
She has liked it so much she has started two businesses that offer the shakes, the location in Solon and Mount Vernon.
The meal replacement shakes come in flavors like birthday cake, butter pecan, apple pie, blueberry muffin, brownie batter, caramel brownie, mocha mint, sea salt caramel, Moose Tracks, and peanut butter Oreo.
Alongside the meal replacement shakes comes a line of tea bombs with their own unique blend of fruits and flavors.
“The tea bombs definitely come with caffeine, but not much sugar,” Henneberry said. “Many of them do not taste like tea.”
Tea bomb flavors include fruit punch, Blue Hawaiian, Jolly Rancher, peach blend, pineapple punch, Pom burst and more.
Spot On Nutrition also offers some unique monthly and even daily flavors of tea bombs, including in celebration of March Madness – a Cyclone Bomb flavor in support of Iowa State and a Hawkeye bomb for the University of Iowa. The monthly special shake is the Shamrock Shake.
“We can also add aloe to teabombs, which is an aid in digestion,” Henneberry said.
Henneberry said she expects to see more Herbalife shops popping up in smaller towns around the area.
“Many of them got a start in larger cities like Cedar Rapids and Dubuque where they’ve found a foothold, and more and more of these shops are starting to reach smaller communities,” Henneberry said.
Mount Vernon mayor Tom Wieseler commended the fact that the business has opened near Mount Vernon’s uptown.
Henneberry said that the shop does make deliveries of their shakes and teabombs to businesses if getting to the uptown is an issue for anyone. The business is also looking into ways to offer online ordering in the coming months as well.
The business is open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
“We are looking to be open on Sundays more often during this coming summer,” Henneberry said.
For more information on the menu of meal replacement shakes or teabombs available, check out their Facebook page at Spot On Nutrition or their Instagram page. Orders can be placed via phone at 319-895-8045.