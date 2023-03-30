Stella Mae Easker, 94, a resident of The Views of Marion, died Sunday, March 19, 2023. Funeral services were held Friday, March 31, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon, by Pastor Tom Mattson. The family greeted friends from 9:30-11 a.m., a reception followed service. Burial will be at Czech National Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.
She was born on the family farm near Newhall, April 29, 1928, attended school in Newhall, Palo and Shellsburg, where she graduated from high school. She attended Coe and Cornell Colleges. She and Charles F. Easker were married Sept. 21, 1947, and they moved to Mount Vernon the next year for his first year of teaching. She was a member of the Lisbon United Methodist Church, Bible Study groups, and New Century Club for many years.
Her greatest joys in life were her faith, her family, her friends and her home. She was always very proud of each family member, and enjoyed their time together. She loved her yard and perennials. In addition to babysitting grandchildren a lot, she felt very blessed to live long enough to meet six of her great-grandchildren.
Stella Mae was employed as a secretary and bookkeeper for over 35 years, including various offices at Cornell College. After her sons were grown, she lived in Dallas, Texas, for 8 ½ years, working at Lennox Industries Inc. as executive secretary to the President/CEO and to the Chairman of the Board. Before and after her retirement, she also worked part-time for her son Doug, doing accounts payable and payroll in his dental office in Mount Vernon.
She was dearly loved by her family and a blessing to all who knew her.
Survivors include her two sons, Dr. Douglas (Cynthia) Easker of Lisbon, and Michael Easker of Pleasant Hill, Calif.; four grandchildren, Paul of Grimes, David (Eliza) of Altoona, Wis., Elizabeth (Alden) of Rogers, Minn. and Anne of Durham, N. C.; and six great grandchildren, Noah, Isabella, Titus and Elijah Easker of Altoona, Wis., and Luke and Jonathan Peterson of Rogers, Minn.
Stella Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Easker in 1956; her parents, Carl and Bertha (Olson) Steffenson; her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and John Cuthbertson; and her three sisters-in-law, Bernice Smith, Mildred Sladek and Geraldine Easker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Lisbon United Methodist Church, 200 E. Market Street, Lisbon, Iowa 52253. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stewartbaxter.com.