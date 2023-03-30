Stella Mae Easker, 94, a resident of The Views of Marion, died Sunday, March 19, 2023. Funeral services were held Friday, March 31, 2023, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon, by Pastor Tom Mattson. The family greeted friends from 9:30-11 a.m., a reception followed service. Burial will be at Czech National Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.

She was born on the family farm near Newhall, April 29, 1928, attended school in Newhall, Palo and Shellsburg, where she graduated from high school. She attended Coe and Cornell Colleges. She and Charles F. Easker were married Sept. 21, 1947, and they moved to Mount Vernon the next year for his first year of teaching. She was a member of the Lisbon United Methodist Church, Bible Study groups, and New Century Club for many years.

