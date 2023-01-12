Steven E. Goldin, 78, longtime resident of Lisbon, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, with family by his side.
A celebration of life for Steve will be held Feb. 4 with details to follow.
Steve, the youngest of five children, was born Sept. 11, 1944 to Sol and Doris (Curley) Goldin in Oak Park, Ill. He grew up in Benton Harbor, Mich. and later moved to Iowa to pursue a career in sales.
He was a natural-born salesman and a master negotiator. He was proud of many achievements during his career, but he was especially proud of his time as Mayor of Lisbon, where the community became not only friends but an extension of his family.
Through the years, Steve enjoyed spending time pheasant hunting, trout fishing, playing poker, attending Lisbon Sauerkraut Days and debating politics over dinner with his close circle of loyal, long-time friends.
Above all, Steve’s greatest blessing was his children. He was a proud and loving father who taught his kids the importance of family. He treasured his grandchildren and embraced every moment with them.
Steve is survived by his children, Thad (Jane) Nevitt, Christine (Bill) Umphress, Michael Goldin, Katie (Kevin) Harrison-Goldin, Joshua (Brooke) Goldin; his brother, Ken Goldin; brother-in-law, Jim MacDonald; sister-in-law, Felicia Goldin; his grandchildren, Amanda (Bob) Kaster, Benjamin Nevitt, Lauren Nevitt, Erin (Umphress) Cavalier, Madeline Umphress, Maxwell Umphress, Seamus Goldin, Kari Goldin, Ellis Harrison-Goldin, Georgia Harrison-Goldin, Theo Harrison-Goldin, Lucy Goldin and Charlie Goldin; two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sol and Doris Goldin; his brother, Richard Goldin; sisters, Arlene Cavaness and Barbara MacDonald; and sister-in-law, Patricia Goldin.
He was oh so loved and will be sorely missed. To know Steve was to know he always had a story to tell — a good story. Silence wasn’t Goldin.
In memory and in lieu of flowers, friends wishing to honor Steve can direct memorials to the Steven E. Goldin Memorial Fund at Mt. Vernon Bank & Trust Company.
Please share your support and memories with Steve’s family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, Iowa, is caring for Steve’s family.
