Local earns $500 scholarship The Rock Valley Economic Development Corp. Heavy Equipment Scholarship has been awarded to Chase Miller, Mechanicsville, and Ashton Yeary, Hudson, S.D., by the Northwest Iowa Community College Foundation. Both gentlemen are currently in the Heavy Equipment program at Northwest Iowa Community College. This scholarship is $500.
The Rock Valley Economic Development Corp. Heavy Equipment Scholarship was established to show appreciation to the partnership with the NCC Heavy Equipment program and its role in preparing properties in Rock Valley for industrial and residential growth.
Bethel University dean’s listGrace Morningstar has been named to the Bethel University dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. She is the daughter of Doug and Mary Morningstar from Lisbon.
Students must obtain a 3.6 GPA to be named to the dean’s list.
Local honored at Lawrence UniversityTheresa Gruber-Miller of Mount Vernon received the Louis C. Baker Memorial Award in Modern Languages at Lawrence University’s 2022 Honors Awards ceremony. Gruber-Miller has done excellent work both at Lawrence and abroad, in Salamanca, Spain. For a class on the Cantigas de Santa Maria, a 13th century songbook, she collaborated with another student to produce modern and historically-informed recordings of Cantiga 100.
Coe College
dean’s list Madi cranston of Mount Vernon and Carlie Frost of Mechanicsville were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Coe College.
To be named to the dean’s list, stdents must obtain a GPA of 3.5 or higher and rank in the top 10 percent of the student body.