Local earns $500 scholarship The Rock Valley Economic Development Corp. Heavy Equipment Scholarship has been awarded to Chase Miller, Mechanicsville, and Ashton Yeary, Hudson, S.D., by the Northwest Iowa Community College Foundation. Both gentlemen are currently in the Heavy Equipment program at Northwest Iowa Community College. This scholarship is $500.

The Rock Valley Economic Development Corp. Heavy Equipment Scholarship was established to show appreciation to the partnership with the NCC Heavy Equipment program and its role in preparing properties in Rock Valley for industrial and residential growth.

