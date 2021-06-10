Luther CollegeSix residents of Mount Vernon have been named to the Luther College 2021 spring dean’s list. Those students include juniors Katy Bellamy, Kristen Elliot, Annie Rhomberg and Paige Zaruba, and first-year students Sara De la Rosa and Keaton Wenz. To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or above.
ISU dean’s list More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Locals named to the list and their fields of study include:
Lisbon - Jay Alan Arnold, junior, computer engineering; Jenna Marie Baumler, senior, early childhood education; Christopher Jacob Cannon, senior, software engineering; Renae E. Hasselbusch, sophomore, biology (AGLS); Garrett Herring, senior, software engineering; Kaden Martin Kilburg, senior, software engineering; Austin Robert Priborsky, senior, English; Bailey Spencer Priborsky, senior, global resource systems; Rachel Ann Ross, junior, agricultural business; Aaron Lee Venenga, senior, history; Faith M. Venenga, senior, English
Martelle - Laurel Elene Sherman, senior, statistics; Taylor A. Sherman, senior, microbiology
Mechanicsville - Emma Rose Bock, sophomore, biology (AGLS); Allison M. Jewell, sophomore, veterinary medicine; Brighton Rouse, senior, agricultural and life sciences education
Mount Vernon - Faith Josephine Anton, senior, kinesiology and health; Shae Nichole Banwart, senior, accounting; Aaron Russell Barnhart, senior, finance; Ryan Clark, junior, agricultural business; Josephine Annabel Crock, senior, biology (AGLS); Alex Michael Deeb, junior, actuarial science; Ashley Rose Garrelts, senior, elementary education; Nicholas Robert Garrelts, senior, electrical engineering; Ryley Loren Hoffman, sophomore, biology; Joseph Edmund Hunter, junior, computer engineering; Andrew J. Louwagie, junior, agricultural business; Mitchell Robert Louwagie, junior, agricultural business; Clayton Timothy Loyd, senior, agricultural engineering; Joshua Francis Lynch, senior, accounting; Justin I. Manternach, senior, mechanical engineering; Grace Genevieve Schulte, senior, genetics (AGLS); Ella Mae Wischmeyer, first-year, pre-interior design; David Joel Wolfe, senior, cyber security engineering
Iowa State University
spring grads listIowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Locals graduating from ISU and their field of study include:
Cedar Rapids - Hayley Corkin, bachelor of science with summa cum laude honors in statistics; Grace Schulte, bachelor of science with summa cum laude honors in genetics (AGLS).
Lisbon - Jenna Baumler, bachelor of science with magna cum laude honors in early childhood education.
Martelle - Taylor Sherman, magna cum laude bachelor of science, microbiology
Mount Vernon - Faith Anton, bachelor of science with magna cum laude honors, kinesiology and health and honors program member; Aaron Barnhart, bachelor of science, finance; Kyla Boas, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine with cum laude honors, veterinary medicine; Ryan Murphy, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering