Luther college gradsThe following students of Mount Vernon participated in commencement for the Luther College class of 2022 on May 22.
• Kristen Elliott graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in allied health sciences.
• Preston Shultz received a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education.
• Katherine Bellamy received a bachelor of arts degree in nursing.
A total of 413 graduates were honored and celebrated in Carlson Stadium. Of that number, 183 graduates received Latin honors, seven were fourth-generation Luther graduates, and more than 100 were first-generation college students.
UNI dean’s list A number of local students were named to the University of Northern Iowa’s spring 2022 dean’s list.
To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher
on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester. Students named to that list include:
Lisbon — Shannon Beck, Caleb Brandauer, Bryce Hasselmann, Alexander Hohbein, Morgan Kortemeyer, Mason Stanbro.
Mechanicsville — Averee Kasik.
Mount Vernon — Rachel Axtell, Marissa Cranston, Maya Davis, Emily Friedman, Haley Hepker, Mackenzie Ketchum, Barbara Lynch, Samantha Moss, Madison Naeve, Logan O’Connor, Lauren Ryan, Paul Ryan, Kelsey Shady, Sydney Shultz and Adam Vig.
UNI graduation list New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa in spring 2022, which includes a number of local residents. Local residents and the majors they earned include:
Lisbon – Dylan Baker, bachelor of arts in accounting and management information systems: information systems development; Regina Montgomery, bachelor of arts in textile and apparel; Morgan Kortemeyer, bachelor of arts in communication disorders; Mason Stanbro, bachelor of arts in movement and exercise science: exercise science.
Mount Vernon – Connor Bilden, bachelor of arts in criminology and criminal justice; Maya Davis, bachelor of arts in elementary education; Emily Friedman, bachelor of arts with honors in elementary education and middle level education dual major; Logan O’Connor, bachelor of arts in physical education teaching; Grace Pelley, master of social work in social work: advanced standing: trauma informed practice specialization; Jack Streicher, bachelor of ats in supply chain management.
Drake University dean’s list McKenna Nelson of Lisbon was named to the dean’s list at Drake University for the spring 2022 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Drake graduatesElizabeth Ryan of Mount Vernon was a spring 2022 graduate from Drake University. Ryan earned a bachelor of arts in psychology.
Wartburg graduateLeah Crock of Mechanicsville was a spring 2022 graduate from Wartburg College. Crock graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in accounting and business administration.