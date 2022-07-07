Chancellor’s list University of Wisconsin-PlattevilleThe University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its chancellor’s list, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2022 semester.
Caitlin Arcand of Martelle, an animal science major, and Lindsey Ockerlander of Mount Vernon, a biologoy and criminal justice double major, were named to the chancellor’s list.
Dean’s list University of Wisconsin-Platteville Caitlin Arcand of Martelle, Lindsey Ockerlander and Luke Ockerlander of Mount Vernon were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Students must obtain a GPA of 3.5 to be named to the dean’s list.
SUNY Platz dean’s listMartin Benesh of Mount Vernon was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz. Students must obtain a 3.3 GPA to be named to the dean’s list.
Marshalltown Community
College graduatesMegan Driscoll of Mechanicsville was a graduate from the Marshalltown Community College in the spring 2022 semester. Driscoll graduated with honors with a diploma as a utility technician, and certificates in Powerline Advanced Skills Training and Poweline Basics.
Marshalltown Community College dean’s listMegan Driscoll of Mechanicsville was named to the dean’s list at Marshalltown Community College for the spring 20222 semester. Driscoll obtained a 4.0 GPA.
Ellsworth Community College dean’s list Reilly Gross of Mount Vernon was named to the Ellsworth Community College 2022 spring dean’s list. To be naed to the dean’s list, students must obtain a 3.5 GPA.
Witchita State University graduatesAdam S. Ketelsen of Mount Vernon received undergraduate certificates from human resource management and visionary leadership from Witchita State University in spring 2022.
Mount Mercy University graduates Taylor Montgomery of Lisbon earned a master of science in nursing from Mount Mercy University in June 2022.
Mount Mercy
dean’s listChloe Bunch, Chrris Gerber and Annie Leopold of Mount Vernon were named to the Mount Mercy University dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a GPA of 3.6 or higher.