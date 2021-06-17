University of Iowa spring graduatesA number of local students graduated from the University of Iowa this spring.
Those graduating from the college, with their major and degree earned, include:
Mount Vernon — Haley Baker with a bachelor of science in human physiology, Madison Hinrichs with a bachelor of science in nursing, Samuel Krapfl with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, Cody Rollinger with a bachelor of liberal studies, Mike Sebastian with a master of fine arts in art, and Karla Steffens with a master of social work in social work.
Lisbon – Payton Kitterman with a bachelor of arts in philosophy, Nicole Binsfield with a bachelor of arts in health and human physiology, David Fall with a bachelor of arts in political science, Carter Happel with a bachelor of arts in sport studies and Ella Nortin with a bachelor of arts in computer science.
University of Iowa spring semester president’s list A number of local students were named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 University of Iowa. In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum of 4.0 GPA.
Those named to the list include: Nathan Dickson of Mount Vernon, a sophomore majoring in computer science and engineering, Clarissa Player of Mount Vernon, a sophomore majoring in international studies, and Zachary Vig, a junior majoring in geoscience.
GROWMark ScholarshipClayton Loyd of Mount Vernon was one of 15 agriculture students to be selected for the fifth class of recipients of the GROWMARK Foundation scholarship. Loyd is studying agricultural engineering at Iowa State University.
More than 180 students from across the United States and Ontario, Canada, applied for the award. Applications were evaluated by a panel of agribusiness professionals, and the funds are available for the fall 2021 semester.
“We are pleased to provide financial support to these fifteen outstanding students,” said Amy Bradford, GROWMARK Manager, Corporate Communications and Manager of the GROWMARK Foundation. “Their pursuit of higher education in agriculture will position them well to potentially become a part of the GROWMARK System in the future, whether that may be employment at GROWMARK or an FS member cooperative, or as a farmer-owner of their local cooperative.”
Saint Ambrose university Ellie Larson of Lisbon graduated magna cum laude from Saint Ambrose University in Davenport with a bachelor of arts degree. Larson was one of 387 undergraduates who earned their bachelor’s degrees at the May 15 ceremony.
Maggie Dale earns recent honorsMaggie Dale was named to the high honors dean’s list for the fourth semester in a row at Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. Dale is a rising junior majoring in equestrian studies on the business track.
Dale also recently won the Cedar County Saddle Club Senior Cowgirl Queen competition in May and will be representing the county at the Iowa State Fair in August. She is spending the summer working with children and horses, giving lessons, training and helping run the Johnson County 4-H Horse clinics. Dale has also started an equestrian clothing line — The Painted Pony Co.