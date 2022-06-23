Luther dean’s listA number of Mount Vernon residents were named to the Luther College spring 2022 dean’s list. In order to be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Students named to the list include Katy Bellamy, Sara De La Rosa, Kristen Elliott, Danielle Pitts, Annie Rhomberg, Keaton Wenz and Paige Zaruba.
University of Iowa president’s listA number of local students were named to the spring 2022 president’s list at the University of Iowa. Those students needed a 4.0 GPA to be named to the list.
Local students on the list include:
Mount Vernon – Karlyn Connolly and Nathan Dickson.
Martelle – Isabel Kent.
Lisbon – Madelyn Morningstar.
University of Iowa dean’s list A number of local students were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Iowa. Those students needed to obtain a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Locals on the list include:
Mount Vernon – Samuel Baur Schoer, Alice Conroy, Ellen Crock, Oliver Crocker, Olive Fitzgerald, Brian Grace, Grace Krapfl, Isabelle Krapfl, Kate Margheim, Noelle Ossenkop, Clarissa Player, Felicia Stahl, Garrett Welch and Clair Zmolek.
Lisbon – Ethan Brandauer, Olivia Hasselmann, Mia Knapp, Paige Roos and Tyler Wahlstrom.
University of Iowa graduatesA number of local students earned degrees from the University of Iowa in spring 2022. Those students earning degrees and their majors include:
Mount Vernon – Cody Connolly a bachelor of arts in enterprise leadership, Olive Fitzgerald bachelor of business administration in marketing, Brian Grace bachelor of arts in political science, Garrett Welch with a certificate in leadership studies, Trevor Wright bachelor of arts in enterprise leadership.
Lisbon – Ella Noton with a master of computer science in computer science, Sierra Shannon with a bachelor of arts in art, Nathan Smith with a bachelor of arts in health and human physiology, Lesley Svatosch with a master of social work in social work, and McKenna Woodward with a doctor of dental surgery in dentistry.
Mechanicsville – Cortlyn Kasik with a doctor of dental surgery in dentistry.
Wartburg Winter/May Term dean’s listA numbe of local students were named to the 2022 winter/May term dean’s list at Wartburg College. Students must obtain a GPA of 3.5 or above to be named to the list.
Students on the list include:
Mount Vernon – Ella Brase, Derek Jordan, Anna Nydegger, Anika Perry.
Lisbon – Samantha Bennett, Tyler Fall.
Martelle – Camryn Ellyson.
Lisbon native graduates Clarke University Clayton Hudson of Lisbon has graduated with a bachelor of science in athletic training from Clarke University in Dubuque in May 2022.
Lisbon resident earns doctorateCassandra Smith of Lisbon has earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University in the spring of 2022. The graduation ceremony took place Wednesday, May 25, at Downers Grove, Ill.
Cassandra is the daughter of Nathan and Patricia Smith off Lisbon, and sister to Allyson Smith. She graduated from Lisbon Community School in 2014 and earned a bachelor of arts in biology and leadership from Wartburg College in 2018. Cassandra plans to complete a residency program in family medicine at the Northwestern McGaw Family Medicine Residency at Lake Forest in Grayslake, Ill.