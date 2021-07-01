Upper Iowa UniversityMarcus Orr of Mount Vernon and Caden Wendt of Mechanicsville were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Upper Iowa University. To be named to the dean’s list, students must maintain a 3.5 GPA.
SUNY New Paltz Martin Benesh of Mount Vernon was named to the SUNY New Paltz spring 2021 semester dean’s list. To be named to the dean’s list, students must maintain a 3.3 GPA.
University of
Dubuque dean’s listEmma Howard of Lisbon was named to the dean’s list at the University of Dubuque for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must maintain a 3.5 GPA.
UNI dean’s listThe University of Northern Iowa named numerous local students to the spring 2021 dean’s list. To be named to the dean’s list, students must maintain a 3.5 GPA.
Locals named to the dean’s list include:
Lisbon – Paige Beck, Brett Givens, Hannah Waters
Mount Vernon — John Cooper, Marissa Cranston, Emily Friedman, Christopher Grice, Jeremy Krogmann, Nicholas Leopold, Barbara Lynch, Cathleen Morgan, Madison Naeve, Logan O’Connor, Paul Ryan
Springville – Casey Noska
UNI graduatesThe University of Northern Iowa recently announced spring 2021 graduates, which included several local students. Local students and their majors were:
Lisbon — Hannah Waters with a bachelor of arts in family services
Mount Vernon — Benjamin Alger with a bachelor of arts in elementary education, Joseph Feldman with a master of arts in speech-language pathology, Michael Johnson with a bachelor of arts in finance: personal wealth management, Jeremy Krogmann with a bachelor of arts in management information systems supply chain management, Zackary Krogmann with a bachelor of science in biology Grace Pelley with a bachelor of arts in social work
Kirkwood dean’s listKirkwood Community College named their dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester, with several locals named to the list. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 GPA or higher. Locals named to the dean’s list include:
Lisbon – Brody Achenbach, Eliza Carter, Bryce Clausen, Hannah Day, Preston Donohoe, Ian Godfrey, Reegan Happel, Maddison Hotz, Tawnie Hudson, Kaitlyn Kerslake, Kiah Kilburg, Mia Knapp, Maya Kohl, Gage McCoy, John Norton, Nolan Reiling, Mazie Rubner, Henry Streuber, Bailey Svatosch, Sofia Torres-Roe, Tyler Wahlstrom, Chloe Woldruff
Martelle – Peyton Boeckenstedt, Harlan Ellis, Camryn Ellyson, Braylyn Kirby, Camden Leonard, Cody Parr
Mechanicsville – Alex Bock, Brayden Kreel, Christian Pumphrey, Logan Thimmes, Marisa Henze, Kevin Reilly
Mount Vernon – Lexi Behrens, Kole Blackwell, Madi Cranston, Wendy Dorn-Recalde, Joshua Haugse, Haley Hepker, Joseph Jiacinto, Sydney Jones, Jackie Juett, Lauren Kalm, Jennifer Keaton, Logan Kelly, Mackenzie Ketchum, Molly Louwagie, Lauren McCollum, Thomas Newton, Lizzy Niehaus, Luke Ockerlander, Nate Ohman, Jorie Randall, Ava Richardson, Madison Schnipkoweit, Payton Schwiebert, Felicia Stahl, Emma Stevenson, Kendra Streicher, Cole Townsend, Kasia Wiebel
Stanwood – Ryan Baker, Ethan Carnes, Danielle Kilburg, Breylee St. John