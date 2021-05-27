SNHU president’s listCrystal Kies of Lisbon was named to the Southern New Hampshire University winter 2021 president’s list. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.7 or above to be named to the president’s list.
Mount Mercy University Krystle Bragg of Mount Vernon was honored as an accelerated student of the year at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. More than 30 awards were given at the ceremony, recognizing students excelling in academics and extracurricular activities.
University of EvansvilleLucas Moran of Mount Vernon was named to the spring 2021 semester dean’s list at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Ind. Moran is studying theatre.
Luther CollegeKristen Elliott, a 2018 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, was named Luther College women’s basketball team offensive player of the year and team most valuable player. Elliott was also presented her third varsity letter.
The honors were announced at the end of the year celebration on Tuesday, April 27.
Elliott, who was named American Rivers Conference honorable mention all-conference, finished the COVID-19 shortened season (11 games) with 118 points for an average of 10.7 points per game. She led the team in assists (34), steals (12) and three-point baskets (20).
Elliott is the daughter of Jeremy and Carrie Elliott of Mount Vernon.
Hunter named
Governor ScholarJakob Hunter, a student at Mount Vernon, was recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 19th Annual Governor’s Scholar recognition Ceremony April 25 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s office, Iowa High School Athletic Association and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, honored 424 high school seniors from across Iowa.
“Iowa Farm Bureau members are proud that their organization showcases its commitment to youth and education in many ways, including the half million dollars in scholarships we provide each year. Our 19-year title sponsorship of the Annual Governor’s Scholars Recognition ceremony is just one way we celebrate Iowa’s exceptional high school students,” said IFBF president Craig Hill. “We all recognize the need for supporting youth, because they hold the keys of Iowa’s continued innovation and economic success,” said Hill.
Each high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking based on grade point average for their first seven semesters. Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Gov. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Gregg.
“The principles learned though academic success, like those learned from participation in education-based activities, help develop outstanding leaders and citizens,” said IHSAA executive director Tom Keating. “The partnership between the IHSAA and the Iowa Farm Bureau, along with the great cooperation of the Governor’s Office has made this prestigious event possible for many years.”
Ninety-eight percent of those recognized also participate In extra-curricular school activities, with more than 75 percent participating in at least one interscholastic sport. More than 63 percent of the group plan to continue their education in Iowa.