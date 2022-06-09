Student briefs Jun 9, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clausen named to president’s listBryce Clausen of Lisbon was named to the Graceland University president’s list for the spring 2022 semesterStudents with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president’s list.Lisbon student accepted into Wartburg Teacher Education program Tyler Fall has been accepted into the Wartburg College Teacher Education Program.Fall, of Lisbon, had to demonstrate effective reflective components in teaching and complete several other requirements to be considered for the program.Admission to the Teacher Education Program allows students to begin professional education courses in their field. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMount Vernon retirees number 12 educatorsAnamosa trapshooting: Early to rise, early to shooting workMidland baseball preview: Continuing to take steps as a programBradley, Zirkelbach earn Republican nominationsRunning Raider Marathon Club: Reaping the rewards of runningAnamosa baseball: Finishing with a big bangFive battle next month for Supervisor’s raceJones County Supervisor District 3 primarySusan Jane (Peet) SchmidtNew principal search starts Images Videos