Clausen named to president’s listBryce Clausen of Lisbon was named to the Graceland University president’s list for the spring 2022 semester

Students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president’s list.

Lisbon student accepted into Wartburg Teacher Education program Tyler Fall has been accepted into the Wartburg College Teacher Education Program.

Fall, of Lisbon, had to demonstrate effective reflective components in teaching and complete several other requirements to be considered for the program.

Admission to the Teacher Education Program allows students to begin professional education courses in their field.

