Drake University Honor roll McKenna Nelson of Lisbon and Libby Ryan of Mount Vernon were named to Drake University’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Concordia University honors list Hannah Neymeyer of Lisbon was named to the Concordia Universirty of Wisconsin’s honors list for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the honors list, students must have achieved a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Universityof Wisconsin Platteville chancellors list Lindsey Ockerlander of Mount Vernon was named to the University of Wisconsin Platteville chancellors list for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the chancellor’s list, students must have earned a 4.0 GPA.
of Wisconsin Platteville dean’s list Caitlin Arcand and Taylor Arcand of Martelle and Lindsey Ockerlander of Mount Vernon were named to the University of Wisconsin Plattevillee dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Luther College dean’s list A number of local students were named to the Luther College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Mount Vernon residents named to the dean’s list were:
Katy Bellamy, Sara De La Rosa, Danielle Pitts, Annie Rhomberg, Keaton Wenz and Paige Zaruba.