Central College scholarship recipientsSeveral local students were recognized as recipients of scholarships at a dinner at Central College this spring.
Nolan Brand of Mount Vernon received the John & Marilynn Poole Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Brand is a member of the class of 2024 at Central.
Kaleb Brand of Mount Vernon received the Noel Cover Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Brand is a member of the class of 2024 at Central.
Thatcher Krob of Lisbon received the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Krob is a member of the class of 2022 at Central.
Emma Rodman of Mount Vernon received the Cornelia “Kate” Lubberden van Doorninck Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Rodman is a member of the class of 2025 at Central.
Ryne Mohrfeld of Lisbon received the Altair Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Mohrfeld is a member of the class of 2023 at Central.
Skylar Sadler of Lisbon received the S. Bert Baron Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Sadler is a member of the class of 2023 at Central.
Brady Ketchum of Mount Vernon received the Joseph L. & Marjorie E. Petz Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Ketchum is a member of the class of 2025 at Central.
Noah Erickson of Lisbon received the Journey Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Erickson is a member of the class of 2024 at Central.
Allyssa Jubeck of Lisbon received the Bob & Lois Vermeer Endowed Scholarship in Music Education and thJohn & Marilynn Poole Scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year for a high commitment to academic achievement. Jubeck is a member of the class of 2025 at Central.
The Scholarship Celebration also recognized the generous alumni, parents, friends faculty and staff who support scholarships for Central students.