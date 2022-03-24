Student briefs Mar 24, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MV native Morningside grad Rachel J. Hook of Mount Vernon graduated from Morningside University with a master of arts in teaching December 2021.Iowa State University names top 2 percent of studentsA number of area residents placed in the top 2 percent of students in college at Iowa State University in the fall 2021 academic season.Among those local students were:Lisbon — Kaden Kilburg, senior, college of engineeringMechanicsville – Emma Bock, junior, college of agricultural and life sciencesMount Vernon – Clayton Loyd, senior, college of engineering; Benjamin Moss, sophomore, college of agriculture and life sciences; Ella Schulte, sophomore, college of liberal arts and sciences.MV native UIUDecember gradChristopher Abel of Mount Vernon graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in management in December 2021 from Upper Iowa University. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBusiness brings secondhand back to AnamosaMount Vernon Schools receive STEM BEST H.D. Program awardM. Janice (West) JohnsonSpringville girls basketball - IGCA All-State teams: Wilson consensus All-StaterHanna named Anamosa superintendentRush finds perfect fit in Anamosa libraryMount Vernon’s thespian troupe turns 50Electric snowmobile creates buzzCity approves Water’s Edge as pool consultantThree finalists named for Anamosa superintendent search Images Videos