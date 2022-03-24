MV native Morningside grad Rachel J. Hook of Mount Vernon graduated from Morningside University with a master of arts in teaching December 2021.

Iowa State University names top 2 percent of studentsA number of area residents placed in the top 2 percent of students in college at Iowa State University in the fall 2021 academic season.

Among those local students were:

Lisbon — Kaden Kilburg, senior, college of engineering

Mechanicsville – Emma Bock, junior, college of agricultural and life sciences

Mount Vernon – Clayton Loyd, senior, college of engineering; Benjamin Moss, sophomore, college of agriculture and life sciences; Ella Schulte, sophomore, college of liberal arts and sciences.

MV native UIU

December gradChristopher Abel of Mount Vernon graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in management in December 2021 from Upper Iowa University.

