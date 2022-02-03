Mount Mercy University dean’s listFour area students were named to the Mount Mercy University dean’s list for the fall semester. Those local students from Mount Vernon were Chloe Bunch, Annie Leopold, Sydney Schultz and Cole Townsend.
Buena Vista dean’s list Alyssa Barnhart of Mechanicsville was named to Buena Vista University’s fall 2021 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who have achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester.
Ellsworth dean’s listReilly Gross of Mount Vernon was named to the Ellsworth Community College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students must maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher and a minimum of 12 credit hours to be named to the list.
Marshalltown Community
College dean’s listMegan Driscoll of Mechanicsville was named to the Marshalltown Community College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students must maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher and a minimum of 12 credit hours to be named to the list.
Muhlenberg dean’s listSamantha White of Mount Vernon was named to the Muhlenberg college dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students must maintain a 3.5 GPA to be named to the list.
Carthage dean’s listSage McVay of Mount Vernon was named to the dean’s list at Carthage College for the fall 2021 semester. Students must achieve a 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester to be named to the dean’s list.
Central College dean’s listA number of area students were named to the Central College fall 2021 dean’s list. To be named to the dean’s list, students must achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher while taking 12 credit hours for the semester. Those students from our area on the list include:
Mount Vernon – Kaleb Brand, Nolan Brand, Cathleen Morgan and Collin Swantz
Lisbon – Allyssa Jubeck and Thatcher Krob
UNI dean’s listSeveral local students were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Northern Iowa. To be named to the dean’s list, students need to achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher. On the dean’s list from our area:
Lisbon - Paige Beck, Cael Happel, Bryce Hasselmann, Alexander Hohbein, Hagen Waters, Morgan Kortemeyer, Mason Stanbro
Mount Vernon - Marissa Cranston, Maya Davis, Emily Friedman, Christopher Grice, Mackenzie Ketchum, Barbara Lynch, Samantha Moss, Madison Naeve, Logan O’Connor, Paul Ryan, Kelsey Shady, Adam Vig
Springville — Casey Noska
UNI graduatesNew alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa for the fall 2021 semester. Among the local graduates were:
Nick Bevans of Mount Vernon earned a bachelor of arts in supply chain management.
Gage Hart of Mechanicsville earned a bachelor of arts in biology.