Members of the Lisbon School board inspect the new Industrial Technology classroom on the first floor of the Lisbon High School building. A few needed tools are supposed to be arriving in the next few weeks for the classroom, which should be ready by the third week of classes in Lisbon.
Several projects at Lisbon Schools are nearing completion as the first days of school begins.
Lisbon Schools transportation and maintenance director Rod Kelley noted that maintenance staff are working to have a number of projects completed before the beginning of the school year.
Accessible sidewalks outside the high school entrance will be poured and ready for use by the time the school year starts.
The concrete court for the new Teeling Court is done, with the basketball hoops and benches slated to be installed this week. It should be ready for play when school starts. Painting will take a few more weeks.
The fence around the elementary playground was moved as part of the project, increasing the amount of space for outdoor activities.
Kelley is working with contractors to finish bathrooms and interior of the concession stand building, with hopes to be done by the first home football game.
The bus lot, which was relocated north of the elementary school lot, has been paved as requested by the City of Lisbon. Kelley noted the district worked with the Bardsley family while the access road to their home was impacted by the work on the paving of the bus lot.
Projects that were delayed due to items not arriving on time included the installation of a new HVAC system at the school cafeteria and some equipment for the new Lisbon industrial technology classroom.
“We’re hoping to complete the work on the industrial technology classroom sometime within the first three weeks of school,” Kelley said. “That’s been our biggest issue this year is the increased lead time it takes to get certain pieces of equipment or tools we need to complete jobs. It’s not at all what we’re used to seeing.”
Kelley anticipates the new HVAC system might have to wait until spring before it can be installed, as installation requires two or more days of disruption to electrical systems, and once school is in session, the cafeteria can’t go that long without electricity.
New signage has been installed throughout the building to help people new to the district find their ways to locations like the Lion’s Den, the auditorium, the cafeteria and the high school or elementary offices.