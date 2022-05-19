Another school year has come to a close at Mount Vernon, Lisbon and Cornell College, and graduates from all three schools have walked down the stage (or will this weekend) to receive their diplomas.
As we have every year, we want to thank students in Mount Vernon, Cornell and Lisbon for the vitality they’ve brought these communities.
We know for Cornell students their time in Mount Vernon might just be the four years they were here in our communities, but they contribute to the events in this community including art, sports and athletics and volunteer opportunities to make lives better. A number of the events held in the spring and fall you will encounter Cornell students, either in attendance or volunteering to help the events function.
For Mount Vernon and Lisbon students, their impact starts in the elementary schools and advance throughout high school. When school is in session, it’s not hard for this newspaper to find stories of the excellent work our area musicians, athletes and students are doing inside and outside of the classrooms.
We’ve watched many of these youth in these communities grow from their time on the parks and recreation summer leagues in elementary school or Odyssey’s productions up to middle school and now high school opportunities for arts and sports activities.
We’ve seen their impact, as we’ve noted in previous editorials, in their civic engagement and altruism for others through food drives and supply or clothing drives to benefit the less fortunate.
We’ve also watched their civic engagement as they push for silver cord volunteer opportunities or projects they’ve tackled as Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
We know it’s repeated and even a little bit cliché, but our communities are better because of the engagement you all pursue in these communities. There is a vibrancy in the stories we’ve been able to tell of this class over the years ,about your accomplishments both in academia and extracurricular activities, that we all appreciate.
Our caps are off to you class of 2022 and good luck to whatever you do in the future.