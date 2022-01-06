As Iowans, we all know the next two to three months can be some of the most challenging to weather if we’re not prepared.
It’s also a good time to keep in mind the snow plow operators and city workers who are out there at early hours keeping our city streets maintained for our safe travels following a storm. The weather conditions and times they work are not always ideal, but their efforts are truly appreciated, especially when they do some preparation early in the day as well.
The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department also was proactive with this first winter storm to send out some reminders after the first significant snow fell of things we all should remember – especially the need for vehicles to be moved off of emergency snow routes or not left parked on city streets and city parking lots for more than two days at a time. Vehicles left along those routes impact snow removal, as well as pose a possible danger to snow plows and city operators trying to remove snow in conditions where visibility is not always the best.
The storm that hit Tuesday, Dec. 28, came on fast during the early morning commute, and even with city and Iowa Department of Transportation crews working to clean up roads, trouble spots emerged, like the Hwy. 1 hill. When driving, make time in your schedule for unexpected detours or road conditions that are quickly deteriorating.
As motorists, try and be safe, and be patient with other drivers. The goal for all of us motorists at this time is we all want to arrive safely at our destinations. Increase your following distance and slow down. Posted speed limits on any road are for ideal, dry conditions of the roadway, and winter’s snow and ice are not ideal driving conditions for any roadway.
If you are traveling out of town during questionable weather conditions, work to make sure you have an emergency kit in your vehicle – full tank of gas, blankets, flashlight, cell phone, cell phone charger, water, non-perishable snacks, additional dry clothing, more gloves/hats, shovel, kitty litter. It may not be the most exciting things you purchase, but they are things you’ll be glad you packed if you ever find yourself in a situation where your vehicle finds its way off the roadway and rescue isn’t able to come as quickly as expected.