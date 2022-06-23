As the days of summer get hotter and more humid, it’s important for people outside and outdoors to remember the importance of hydration and wearing sunscreen.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two of the bigger ailments that impact people outdoors in high temperatures. According to the CDC, one factor people need to remember is in humid locations (and Iowa’s summers are definitely humid), it can be much harder for sweat to evaporate off someone’s body. Sweat is our bodies way of colling off and dispersing heat.
If you spend great amounts of time outdoors, it’s best to know the factors for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Heat stroke occurs when the body is unable to control temperature, and can cause body temperature to raise to temps of 106 degrees Fahrenheit within minutes.
Symptoms of heat stroke include an extremely high body temperature, red, hot and dry skin (no sweating), a throbbing headache, dizziness, rapid, strong pulse, nausea, confusion and in severe cases loss of consciousness.
Call for emergency assistance immediately, as this can be a life-threatening emergency, and do things to help cool the victim rapidly, like getting the person in a tub of cool water or in a cool shower, spray them with cool water from a garden hose. Try and get the body temperature back down to temperatures of 101 to 102 degrees.
Heat exhaustion is something many of us have encountered in our lifetimes as well. It’s a milder form of heat illness after several days of exposure to heat related illnesses without replacement of fluids.
Symptoms and warning signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting and fainting. The skin may be cool and moist, with a weak and fast pulse and breathing may be fast and shallow.
Treatment of heat exhaustion is resting, drinking cold (non-alcoholic beverages), cold shower, bath or sponge bath and seeking an air conditioned environment.
When temperatures are extremely high and you need a place to seek a reprieve, cooling stations are available in Mount Vernon and Lisbon City Halls, the Lester Buresh Community Family Wellness Center, and the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department. If you need a cooling station after business hours of these locations, contact the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department at 319-895-6141.
While there’s plenty to do this summer, keep safe, keep hydrated and try to avoid these heat related illnesses.