It’s beginning to look like another busy construction season may be in store for the area next year.

Work is continuing on the new sports complex first phase at Lisbon, with crews moving the topsoil and starting some of the infrastructure work at the new complex this summer. Work will also begin soon on improvements to infrastructure in Lisbon tied into the sports complex, including connecting water and sewer lines to serve the park and be ready to expand further westward, and adding a new well over by the nature park in Lisbon that will serve the north portion of the community.

Recommended for you