It’s beginning to look like another busy construction season may be in store for the area next year.
Work is continuing on the new sports complex first phase at Lisbon, with crews moving the topsoil and starting some of the infrastructure work at the new complex this summer. Work will also begin soon on improvements to infrastructure in Lisbon tied into the sports complex, including connecting water and sewer lines to serve the park and be ready to expand further westward, and adding a new well over by the nature park in Lisbon that will serve the north portion of the community.
We also have Lisbon approving the sales tax bonds for a new industrial arts and additional classroom wing at the Lisbon Schools, and Mount Vernon Schools gearing up for a potential bidletting on the Mount Vernon Activities complex. Both those projects have not gone out for bid, but are having discussions and polishing the ideas before they are finalized with contractors and the board. In Lisbon’s case, the work with contractors has allowed them to focus on exactly what is needed and try to fold in the purchase of property to the east to open options for future expansion.
There’s also work that has been ongoing on Stonebrook’s latest addition.
And there’s the finishing work this summer going into the Small Sports Complex’s new addition, and the pool feasibility study ongoing for the Mount Vernon Pool.
It’s just a highlight of the forward thinking and planning that goes into these communities we call home that they’re making these steps and improvements as they can.