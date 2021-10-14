On our pages this week, you’ll see some of the names you’re going to encounter on your ballots, as we are running questionnaires with those who are running for the Mount Vernon and Lisbon city councils, Mount Vernon mayor and Lisbon and Mount Vernon School boards.
Some of these local politicians have also taken part or are taking part in the League of Women Voters candidate forums Wednesday, Oct. 13, and Wednesday, Oct. 20. The Mount Vernon School Board forum was Wednesday, Oct. 13, at the Mount Vernon Community High School commons. The Mount Vernon city council and mayor forum is 7-8:15 p.m. at First Street Community Center in Mount Vernon.
This is our chance as voters to get to know these candidates and where they stand on issues. They were all given the same opportunity to participate in Mount Vernon’s candidate questionnaires, answering a set of five questions we have for elected officials running for office. The candidate forums as well give these candidates time to weigh in on issues important to them.
While some of the topics on those questions are local issues school boards and city councils are currently facing, these elected officials are going to be representing these communities for the next four years. Are there goals and promises the ones you want from your elected officials to hold?
Monday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for pre-registration and for mail-in absentee ballot request forms. We also have information on in-person voting and satellite voting options in Linn County in the coming weeks, with satellite voting available this year at Lindale Mall from Oct. 13 through Oct. 31.
It’s now your turn as citizens. Start picking who is the candidate you want to see representing you in the coming years on your city council, school board and mayoral races. Get out and vote either early or on election day on Tuesday, Nov. 2.