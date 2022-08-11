In this week’s Sun, you have stories on the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (MVLCDG) award winners telling their stories about what this award means to them or their organizations.

The CDG Awards are a way to honor and thank many of the volunteers that keep these communities and festivals thriving. Heritage Days committee member Bridget O’Connor noted that one thing that is needed more and more to help their festival run is more volunteers. If people are interested in volunteering to help at any festival, MVLCDG is always seeking more volunteers or helpers to help events run smoothly.

