In this week’s Sun, you have stories on the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Development Group (MVLCDG) award winners telling their stories about what this award means to them or their organizations.
The CDG Awards are a way to honor and thank many of the volunteers that keep these communities and festivals thriving. Heritage Days committee member Bridget O’Connor noted that one thing that is needed more and more to help their festival run is more volunteers. If people are interested in volunteering to help at any festival, MVLCDG is always seeking more volunteers or helpers to help events run smoothly.
It’s also a way for the community to pat on the back organizations, businesses, projects and individuals who have helped make these communities better. Volunteers of the year this year were the entire Mount Vernon baseball team, for the number of festivals and other activities they administer throughout the summer. As coach Charles Chatman noted, it’s something built into the program.
Project of the year is the Friends of the Lisbon Library’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which has gotten books into the hands of 101 children under the age of 5 in the City of Lisbon and is setting up to continue that program.
Business of the year was Glyn Mawr’s The Local in uptown Mount Vernon, which Anna Wilson noted the dedication of their customers and community has helped them succeed, as well as their presence at Community Development Group’s multiple events in uptown Mount Vernon to compliment what is happening there.
Citizens of the year awards went to Rich and Debra Herrmann, two of the long serving MVLCDG members for their involvement in the community.
These five groups and individuals will all be recognized at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. Come and congratulate them on all they have done to make these communities a better place.