Memorial Day ceremonies will be back in person this year, with both Mount Vernon and Lisbon having parades and ceremonies at their cemeteries.
We’ve said this many times before, but take part in these Memorial Day celebrations. Take time out of your life on this holiday designed to honor the fallen. There’s the Boy Scouts pancake breakfast Monday morning and both Mount Vernon and Lisbon’s Memorial Day ceremonies at the cemeteries. They are somber festivities, but serve as a reminder for us all of those who gave so much to our country.
If you can’t take part in Monday’s Memorial Day celebrations, help with setting up the Avenue of the Flags or other activity related to the day. Many hands make light work, after all. Help prepare the cemetery with these things to honor the deceased veterans.
The American Legion Auxiliary will also be hosting poppy sales over the course of this weekend, another way to honor fallen soldiers.
We have two holidays in our country that honor those who gave service to their country – Veterans Day, which honors all veterans from any branch of service and Memorial Day which is designed to specifically honor those veterans who gave all for their country.
Do what you can this Memorial Day to honor our fallen veterans. That’s what this holiday is all about.