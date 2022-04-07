Spring showers are already playing havoc on some of the spring sports activity schedules. It’s something we always anticipate every school year.
It’s also a reminder that there are new and different distractions that drivers need to traverse. April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, as we’ve noticed in columns in the past.
It’s a fitting month to remind us all of distracted driving, though. We’re all just recovering from the spring ahead to Daylight Savings Time, so our sleep schedules are all out of order yet. And cars today have countless distractions, whether that be from a favorite song coming on the radio or hands-free devices dropping a phone call. It’s easy to get distracted, and taking our eyes off the road can have disastrous outcomes.
At the Monday, March 28, council meeting, Lisbon council member Sara Nost reminded citizens that as the temperatures are warming up and people are outdoors once again, it’s time for drivers to be even more vigilant on the road. Young kids are outside enjoying time playing again, and teenagers are getting driving experience in some of Iowa’s changing weather seasons.
Rain is an almost every other day occurrence during the month of April, and that substance can make roadways harder to traverse, as well as harder for pedestrians to see through, depending on the severity of the storm.
It’s a perfect time to remind ourselves of the safe driving tips we all learned when we first got behind the wheel – hands firmly on steering wheel, checking mirrors and our surroundings wherever we’re driving to watch for possible incidents before they happen – and focus on driving as much as possible, especially in cities and communities and around our parks and schools.
It’s also a great time to check that equipment on your vehicle, especially windshield wipers, turn signals and headlights.
Focus on limiting your distractions while driving to help save lives – yours and others.